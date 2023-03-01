Destination College: An Eight Week Series Guiding Parents Through The College Admissions Process

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Your Teen Media will launch Destination→College, a comprehensive, online eight-week course for parents to guide their high schooler through the college admissions process.

The course provides parents of high school students with affordable access to nationally recognized experts who understand the admissions process and can provide the latest information in an interactive, online series.

In addition to guiding families through finding the right college, putting together a stellar application, paying for college, and more, Destination→College will cover the newest developments, including significant changes to SAT and ACT testing that affect today's high school students. Your Teen's experts will also advise parents on how to support their kids' strong mental health, especially in light of the increased rise in mental health issues for high school and college students.

Whitney Fleming, a Destination→College attendee was thrilled. "The entire college admissions process seems incredibly intimidating. But the speakers were so informative, compassionate, and insightful, that I felt much more confident. It was definitely worth the money and was time well spent!"

What: 8 live sessions with experts, including Q & A. Topics include preparing the runway for college, finding the right fit, managing the search process, the latest information on standardized testing, strategies for paying for college, nailing the application, understanding the behind-the-scenes admissions process, insider tips, and preparing students to manage their mental health at college.

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 through April 26 at 8:00 pm ET via Zoom

Who: The panel of premier experts includes: Allison Tate, independent college consultant; Belinda Wilkerson, founder of Steps to the Future; Jon Boeckenstedt, Oregon State University, and Nat Smitobol, master college admissions counselor at IvyWise.

How: Registration required. All sessions on Zoom. https://www.ytmparentingcourses.com/destination-college-2023

Cost: $57 for all eight sessions

Contact: Susan Borison, EIC, YTM, editor@yourteenmag.com

Story continues

About Your Teen Media

Your Teen Media has been a trusted and award-winning resource to parents of teenagers since 2007 through their website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest; five-star podcast and online courses.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/destination-college-an-eight-week-series-guiding-parents-through-the-college-admissions-process-301759892.html

SOURCE Your Teen Magazine