U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.77
    +51.32 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,567.82
    +347.46 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,655.58
    +284.01 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.56
    +34.62 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.42
    +3.82 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.90
    +3.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.18 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3113
    +0.0110 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6480
    +0.2600 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,274.90
    +1,718.93 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.07
    +24.43 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Sailed Away From Ingalls Shipbuilding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HII
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

PASCAGOULA, Miss.,, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) departed from HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division on Friday. Frank E. Petersen Jr. will be commissioned next month in Charleston, South Carolina, before sailing to its homeport at Hawaii’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.


Guided missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen (DDG 121) sails away from HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division on April 8, 2022.

High-resolution photos and video accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/petersen-ddg-121-sailaway.

“I’m very grateful for the resilient and dedicated shipbuilders on our team, each is world class,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of the Ingalls Shipbuilding.

"Watching Frank E. Petersen Jr. sail away demonstrates what this shipyard is capable of, even in the face of a pandemic,” said Donny Dorsey, Ingalls vice president of operations and previously DDG 121 ship program manager. “The Ingalls Shipbuilding team, and all those that contribute to the mission, are the best. Despite challenges, the hard work of the entire shipbuilding team enable this very proud day — watching the Navy sail this ship and join the fleet to support the defense of our nation.”

Frank E. Petersen Jr. is the 33rd destroyer Ingalls has built for the U.S. Navy, with five more currently under construction at Ingalls, including Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) and George M. Neal (DDG 131). Ingalls is working with the Navy to keep the destroyer line strong as the Navy transitions to the next generation of guided missile destroyers.

Frank E. Petersen Jr. is named to honor the U.S. Marine Corps’ first African American aviator and general officer. After entering the Naval Aviation Cadet Program in 1950, Petersen went on to fly more than 350 combat missions during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States military strategy. Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

Contact:

Danny Hernandez
Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com
(202) 580-9086


Recommended Stories

  • Spirit AeroSystems believes latest defense win will drive contracts

    Spirit's initial role on the B-52 engine replacement program could lead to bigger jobs on that and other defense projects.

  • Putin says Russia will achieve 'noble' aims of its Ukraine military campaign

    Speaking at an awards ceremony at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East, Putin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies that said Moscow had no other choice but to launch a military operation to protect Russia and that a clash with Ukraine's anti-Russian forces had been inevitable. "Its goals are absolutely clear and noble," Putin said of Russia's military campaign.

  • Air Force budget signals work ahead for Boeing's Puget Sound-area factories

    The U.S. Air Force's $194 billion budget request to Congress for fiscal 2023 delivered surprises big and small to Chicago-based Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) and its Puget Sound-area production lines. The surprises included continued commitment to the Everett-built KC-46 tanker, said J.J. Gertler, director of defense analysis agency Defense Concepts Organization. Boeing has so far racked up more than $5 billion in cost overruns on the troubled program.

  • Boeing looks to Spirit for B-52 engine upgrades to keep bombers flying

    All B-52H models were built in Wichita.

  • Chechen chief Kadyrov says over 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol

    There was no comment from Ukrainian officials on the statement made on Kadyrov's Telegram channel. Ukraine's General Staff, in its morning report on Wednesday, said that Russian forces were proceeding with attacks on Azovstal and the port. Russian television showed pictures of what it said were marines giving themselves up at Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol on Tuesday, many of them injured.

  • A fifth of Russia’s war dead are ‘officers sent to command Putin’s troops in Ukraine’

    Western officials say the Kremlin has suffered ‘extremely high casualties’ during its invasion of Ukraine

  • Russia releases video purporting to show Ukrainian marines surrendering

    STORY: Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.As the defence ministry issued its statement on the surrender in Mariupol, Russian TV aired footage it said showed the Ukrainian marines surrendering in Mariupol.Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks, has seen the fiercest fighting and the most comprehensive destruction since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.Ukrainian defense ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said he had no information about it, and there was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian president's office or the Ukrainian general staff.On Monday, a post on the Ukrainian marine brigade's Facebook page had said the unit was preparing for a final battle in Mariupol that would end in death or capture as its troops had run out of ammunition.

  • Investigators: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb

    A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO member states before crashing in the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatian crash investigators said Wednesday. The 6-ton Soviet-era aircraft apparently drifted uncontrolled out of Ukraine, crossed into Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia, slamming into a field near a student dormitory early morning on March 10 in Zagreb. “It was unequivocally established that these were fragments of the OFAB 100-120 air bomb,” said Maj. Mile Tomic.

  • Virginia GOP official resigns after revelation of his call to lynch the defense secretary

    The election board official used the n-word and called for "a good public lynching."

  • Analysis-Looming battle in Donbas to shape course of Russia's war in Ukraine

    Russia is beefing up its forces for a new assault on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, setting the stage for a protracted battle that is certain to inflict heavy losses on both sides as the Russians try to encircle Ukraine's fighters, analysts said. Military analysts are wary of predicting who will win the battle for Ukraine's industrial heartland of Donbas, a crucial conflict that will likely be brutal and ultimately define the course of the war. "The outcome of the battle could be that both sides will be battered to the point when neither one will be able to conduct an offensive or a counter-offensive," said Konrad Muzyka, director of the Poland-based Rochan consultancy.

  • Russian army says over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Mariupol

    Russia's defence ministry says that more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, a strategic port city in eastern Ukraine that has been besieged by Moscow's troops for over a month.

  • Navy secretary visits Bremerton, Bangor, touts multi-billion modernization of shipyard

    It was the first trip through the shipyard and other northwest Navy installations for Del Toro, the 78th Navy Secretary in the country's history.

  • Ukraine claims Russia killed more than 700 civilians in Bucha

    More than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs that were occupied by Russian troops and more than 200 are considered missing, Ukraine's Interior Ministry has said.

  • Ukraine afternoon briefing: Five developments as Vladimir Putin vows invasion will continue until 'goals are fulfilled'

    Good evening. Vladimir Putin vowed on Tuesday that Moscow will proceed "according to plan" with its military offensive in Ukraine and said he believed Russia would achieve all its objectives.

  • YouTuber shows Russians’ chilling reactions to Bucha atrocities: ‘It’s all fake’

    Seeing footage of Ukrainian corpses, pedestrians in Moscow were less outraged than confused and dubious – which suggests a successful disinformation campaign, writes Nathan Place

  • Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried aerial bomb, experts say

    A Soviet-era reconnaissance drone that crashed in the Croatian capital of Zagreb last month without causing any harm to residents carried an aerial bomb that exploded after hitting the ground, a panel of experts said on Wednesday. The investigators did not want to reveal the drone's intended target or who had sent it, but Hungary had said that the Tupolev TU-141 drone was detected by radar in Hungarian airspace after being detected over Ukraine, and had entered Hungary via Romanian air space. The drone, flying at 1,000 metres, flew from Hungary on March 10 and crashed seven minutes after entering Croatia's air space, the Croatian government had said.

  • Last marines defending Mariupol running out of ammunition: ‘Death for some of us, captivity for others’

    ‘For more than a month, the Marines fought without refilling ammunition, without food, without water’

  • Ukrainian Military Graves Found Damaged After Russians Leave Chernihiv

    A cemetery near the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that holds the graves of soldiers, including many killed fighting Russian proxy forces in east Ukraine in 2014 and 2015, was found damaged after Russian forces withdrew from the area in early April.This footage was released on April 11 by Ukraine’s defense ministry. However, the damage to headstones and memorials at Yatsevo Cemetery, located on the northeast outskirts of Chernihiv near the village of Novoselivka, was first reported on April 3 by Chernihiv Operative, a local Telegram channel that posts news about the region.Over more than two weeks up to April 1, heavy fighting was reported in the area of the Yatsevo.On March 13, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church said a church on the grounds of the cemetery, the Church of St. Theodosius, caught fire as a result of Russian shelling while 22 residents of Novoselivka were sheltering inside it. Due to incessant Russian shelling, it was several hours before the civilians inside could escape, church officials said..Twelve days later, on March 25, Mayor of Chernihiv Vladislav Atroshenko told Ukraine’s public broadcaster, Suspilne, that burials had stopped at Yatsevo — one of the city’s five active cemeteries — as it was “in a combat zone,” while the number of dead being buried daily in Chernihiv had more than quadrupled from pre-war levels.“We’re burying in cemeteries that are already closed. We’re digging trenches and every day we’re burying 40 to 45 people. The burial queue is a week long,” Atroshenko was quoted as saying. Credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Zelensky releases English-language plea: These are the weapons Ukraine needs

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday issued a new English-language plea for heavy weaponry as Russia’s invasion enters its eighth week.

  • Russia will launch a lunar probe and deepen space links with Belarus- Putin

    Speaking at a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, Putin recalled Soviet successes in space and said no sanctions on Russia could halt its progress. What Russia calls its "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine triggered a barrage of sanctions from Western countries including restrictions on scientific funding and cooperation.