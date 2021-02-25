'Destruction AllStars' will cost $20 if you miss it on PS Plus

Destruction AllStars will cost $20 after it leaves PlayStation Plus on April 6th, developer Lucid Games announced today. Before Sony delayed the title and made it a PS Plus freebie, it was supposed to cost $70.

Lucid said the new price point would help "ensure the mayhem will continue long after our PlayStation Plus promotion comes to an end." As always, if Destruction AllStars is already in your library, it's yours to keep as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription.

The studio also shared details on what players can expect from the game through April. They'll be a mix of double XP weekends, featured playlists to mix up gameplay and a new single-player Challenge Series mode that will allow you to earn cosmetics for the characters in Destruction AllStars. You'll be able to unlock the latter using "Destruction Points," the game's premium currency — which you can earn either by spending real-world money or completing in-game activities. Each Challenge Series will cost 400 Destruction Points.

With Sony hosting a State of Play presentation later today, there's a chance we could see more of Destruction AllStars and any upcoming content shortly.