U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.10
    +18.76 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,903.14
    +156.89 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,637.95
    +58.41 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.63
    +15.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.17
    +1.82 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.90
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2830
    +1.0680 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,455.00
    +2,277.52 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,358.45
    +16.60 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.54
    +42.99 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Destructive Testing Demand to Rise by 6% CAGR through 2031 as Focus on Safer and Better Quality Food Items Grows: FMI Survey

·7 min read

The destructive testing market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers detailed analysis of growth drivers and restraints affecting the market. It studies various trends and opportunities affecting growth across key segments including device type, configuration, operation and end use. The report also highlights the strategies adopted by leading market players to stay relevant in the global market

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), an ESOMAR-certified market research firm, the global destructive testing market registered a year-on-year growth of 4.8% in 2021, with valuation reaching around US$ 1.7 Bn.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Owing to the surging demand for improving food quality, the destructive testing market is projected to grow at 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13972

As quality of agricultural and food products are top most priority for consumers. Consequently, manufacturers are focusing on developing innocuous products that meet the quality requirements. This is expected result in higher application of destructive testing.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 600 million people fall ill while 420000 die every year as a result of eating contaminated food. To counter this, methods such as destructive testing are being employed to ensure food quality and safety.

Destructive tests are much easier to carry out, yield more information, and are easier to interpret than nondestructive ones. They offer data on various aspects of food items which includes composition, structure, physiochemical properties and sensory attributes. It is more accurate than the nondestructive one.

Packaging plays a vital role in the food quality and safety. Ensuring packaging quality is vital for preventing possible contamination and resultant spoilage of good. Various destructive tests are often undertaken to check the seal integrity.

Increasing need for robust packaging to prevent damage due to corrosion, trauma, and leakage as well as demand for optimal preservation of the food items against decomposition will continue to boost the sales of destructive devices. As per FMI, the global sales of destructive testing equipment will surpass 355,908 Units by 2031.

Key players are adopting latest technologies to develop automatic fast and accurate testing devices with portable feature. For instance, in January 2021, AMETEK Brookfield launched its new Computrac Vapor Pro XL Autosampler. The new autosampler increases the efficiency of the Vapor pro's cutting-edge moisture-specific analysis technology with its ability to analyze up to 16 samples automatically with individual test profiles. The new device is safe, chemical free alternative to Karl Fisher titration.

Growing demand for processed food along with the expansion of pet food industry will create lucrative opportunities for the destructive testing device manufacturers.

Packaged food and dairy industries dominate the destructive testing market, together accounting for around 35% of the overall demand globally. Proper testing of food products before packaging plays a vital role in the shelf life of products.

North America, Europe, and East Asia are the most attractive markets for destructive testing. Presence of food regulatory organizations, growing health consciousness among people, presence of well-established pet food industry, and rising demand for processed foods are some of the factors driving the market in these regions.

View Full Report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/destructive-testing-market

"With adoption of nondestructive testing device picking up pace, key players operating in destructive market are introducing advanced products at affordable prices. This will help them to increase their sales across small scale food manufacturing domain," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Destructive Testing Market Survey

  • The U.S. will continue to remain one of the most lucrative markets for destructive testing, accounting for over 80% sales in North America. With strict food regulations and growing demand for healthy food products, the U.S. market is expected to grow by 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

  • Japan destructive testing market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

  • With increasing adoption of destructive testing technologies across pet food and diary industries, the France market is projected to register the highest growth in Europe during the assessment period.

  • In terms of configuration, the benchtop based destructive testing units are likely to remain more preferred on account of their mobility feature.

  • Battery operated destructive testing devices are expected to account for around 40% of the demand during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

  • Increasing focus on improving the food quality and safety is creating demand for better testing techniques like destructive testing.

  • Implementation of stringent regulations by organizations like Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Union (EU) to ascertain food quality will continue to boost the sales of destructive testing devices during the forecast period.

Key Restraints

  • Growing popularity of nondestructive testing techniques is restricting the growth of destructive testing market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the destructive testing market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their global footprint.

  • In June 2021, AMETEK MOCON, a leading global provider of permeation analyzers, package testing instruments and gas controllers/sensors, launched the Dansensor LeakPointer H2), a visual bubble leak detection system ideal for locating leaks in all types of flexible, semi-rigid and rigid packaging.

  • In April 2018, Metrohm expands the OMNIS Titration Platform enabling users to perform volumetric Karl Fisher titration.

  • In March 2021, AMTEK MOCON launched a new analytical instrument to measure the water vapor transmission rate (WVTR) of whole packages under precisely controlled environmental conditions. The new device called, the AQUATRAN 3/40 targets package permeation testing in the food, beverage and healthcare packaging application space, where knowing the precise moisture vapor transmitting through a package is critical to a product's shelf life.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13972

Some of the prominent players operating in the destructive testing market profiled by FMI are:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Ametek Mocon

  • Mettler Toledo

  • METER Group, Inc.

  • Anéolia

  • WITT-GASETECHNIK GmbH & Co KG (Oxybaby)

  • Metrohm

  • PCE Deutschland GmbH

  • Sartorius AG

  • KERN & SOHN GmbH

  • OHAUS

  • Xylem, Inc.

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • IMADA Co., ltd.

  • Bestech Australia

  • Hanna Instruments, Inc.

  • Texture Technologies Corp.

  • S.I. Instruments

More Insights on the Global Destructive Testing Sales Outlook

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of destructive testing market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for destructive testing with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Device Type:

  • Texture Analyzer

  • Moisture Analyzer

  • Corrosion Detector/ Tester

  • Pressure/ Burst Tester

  • Karl Fischer Titrator

  • Configuration:

  • Benchtop/ Table top

  • Stationed Units

Operation:

  • AC Mains Supply

  • Battery Operated

End Use:

  • Packaged Food

  • Dairy

  • Confectionery

  • Bakery

  • Pet Foods

  • Frozen Food

  • Edible Oil

  • Snacks

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

Purchase The Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13972

Key Questions Covered in the Destructive Testing Sales Outlook Report

  • The report offers insight into destructive testing demand outlook for 2021-2031

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for destructive testing market between 2021 and 2031

  • Destructive testing market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

  • Destructive testing market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Top Reports Related To Testing Equipment

Tire Testing Machine Market : Tires in today's vehicles are integral components which determine vehicle performance and driver safety. Tire testing machines test tires under static and dynamic conditions, evaluate material properties, and enable safety for vehicles.

In-circuit Tester Market : The In-circuit tester market has been exhibiting growth at a positive rate. This growth trend is projected to continue in the coming years as well. The market will be driven by the increasing usage of testers to detect the manufacturing defects across various end-use industries.

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/destructive-testing-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/destructive-testing-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/destructive-testing-demand-to-rise-by-6-cagr-through-2031-as-focus-on-safer-and-better-quality-food-items-grows-fmi-survey-301397021.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Be Adding Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) shareholders have earned a 39% return over the last year

    These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can...

  • Investing in Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) three years ago would have delivered you a 110% gain

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Trading 101: Don’t Trade the Headlines, Follow Treasury Yields

    Last week, a rally in gold prices was killed and prices fell after the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit the 1.60% level.

  • These money and investing tips can help you when Mr. Market climbs a wall of worry

    Nothing like a little October turbulence to help the stock market’s weak hands get in touch with their inner bears. Momentum stocks tend to be strongest in the last couple of months of the year and weakest in January.

  • Biggest Saudi IPO Since Aramco Set for Riyadh Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtACWA Power International, Saudi Arabia’s first $1 billion initial public offering since Aramco, is set to start trading in

  • Hasbro CEO Goldner Takes Medical Leave. He Moved the Company Beyond Toys.

    Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence effective immediately, the company said. Goldner was undergoing continued medical care after being treated for cancer in 2014, Hasbro (ticker: HAS) said. Goldner joined Hasbro in 2000, becoming chief executive in 2008.

  • Robinhood Shares Clouded by Looming Stock Sale, Crypto Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- A looming share sale by early Robinhood Markets Inc. investors and a toughening regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies are adding to the headwinds in the stock market for the darling of the U.S. retail trading mania.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned

  • Exclusive: IMF board to meet Sunday for more talks on Georgieva's future

    The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet again on Sunday with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the law firm that says she pressured World Bank staff to change data to benefit China while serving as the bank's CEO, according to sources familiar with the plan. A decision on Georgieva's future at the global lender is not expected until Monday, at the earliest, as finance ministers and other senior officials from many of the IMF's 190 member countries gather in Washington for the annual IMF and World Bank fall meetings, said one of the sources. The IMF's executive board debated the matter for five hours https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-board-debate-georgievas-future-with-some-backing-europe-sources-2021-10-08 on Friday before adjourning and asking for more "clarifying details".

  • KKR Co-CEOs Henry Kravis and George Roberts Step Down

    Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall take over as co-CEOs of the private-equity firm, but Messrs. Kravis and Roberts will continue to serve as co-executive chairmen.

  • BOE Officials Double Down on Signals of Imminent Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want t

  • JPMorgan On Policy Impact On Hong Kong's Property Market

    Oct.11 -- JPMorgan Head of Asia Property Research Cusson Leung discusses key implications from Hong Kong's 2021 policy address on its property market. He was speaking with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Toshiba’s Independent Probe Was Biased, Say Two Former Directors

    (Bloomberg) -- A disputed meeting of Toshiba Corp. shareholders last year was held properly and a subsequent independent report supported by activist investor Effissimo Capital Management was misleading, said two former executives of the electronics conglomerate who were dropped from the board.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Cr

  • How Risky are Cannabis Investors?

    While cannabis stocks are blazing with popularity, our survey of readers shows that they are still not willing to commit their portfolios to the risky sector

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 10th, 2021

    Following a bullish day for Bitcoin and the broader market on Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $56,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Tesla Stock Could Reach $1,000 on This Catalyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is a Tesla bull and believes shares of the EV giant will surge. He's upbeat on production capacity.

  • St. James’s Place Wealth Mgmt.: Inflationary Risks Remain Underestimated

    Oct.11 -- St. James’s Place Wealth Management Asia Investment Director Martin Hennecke reacts to the latest U.S. jobs data and offers his thoughts on Fed's taper timeline. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 94.100 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 94.100.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,