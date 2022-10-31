U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.50
    -21.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,744.00
    -152.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,501.50
    -85.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.20
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.91
    -0.99 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.30
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    -0.48 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4240
    +1.0040 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,786.72
    +71.19 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.18
    +23.82 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.12
    +12.45 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Detachable Tablet Market to record USD 4.86 Bn growth; Driven by the proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets -- Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global detachable tablet market is expected to grow by USD 4.86 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the future of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Detachable Tablet Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Detachable Tablet Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the major revenue-generating segments. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Global Detachable Tablet Market: Key Driver, Trend, and Challenge

  • Driver: The proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets is identified as the key growth driver in the market. Globally, major vendors are developing low-cost detachable tablets to expand their customer base. To reduce the price and increase sales, major laptop manufacturers are developing and introducing detachable tablets in the market for price-sensitive customers. The acceptance of such devices is increasing in regions such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and Brazil. Thus, the proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Trend: The increasing implementation of portable PCs in education institutions is the key trend in the market. Educational institutions are adopting digital solutions such as portable PCs to improve the learning process. They are providing students with computing devices, including Chromebooks and notepads. In addition, detachable tablets enhance the working efficiency of teachers and students as they are ultra-portable, thin, and lightweight. Thus, a majority of institutions are adopting detachable tablets. It is expected that the increasing adoption of portable PCs by educational institutions will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.

  • Challenge: The increasing adoption of convertible laptops will challenge the growth of the market. Over recent years, the demand for convertible laptops has increased because of the incorporation of numerous in-built features and high-functionality components. In addition, companies are launching convertible laptops that offer enhanced features and advanced components. For instance, in January 2022, Microsoft launched Surface Pro 8, a 2-in-1 convertible laptop in India with a faster near edge-to-edge display, a more powerful chip, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and up to 16-hour battery life. Detachable tablets have a lower processor and storage capability than convertible tablets. The introduction of such features is increasing the adoption of convertible laptops, which is limiting the acceptance of detachable tablets.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global detachable tablet market. Buy Report Now

Global Detachable Tablet Market: Segmentation by OS

By OS, the market is analyzed across segments such as Windows, iPadOS, and others. The market growth will be significant in the windows segment. Windows, developed by Microsoft, is the most commonly installed OS in electronic devices such as PCs, laptops, and tablets as it is compatible with a majority of software programs available in the market. Windows OS also dominates the market because its largest competitor, iPadOS, is only available for Apple products.

Register Now to Technavio's Subscription Platform. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000

Companies Covered

What our reports offer:

Detachable Tablet Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

Related Reports:

  • Acer Inc.

  • Alco Holdings Ltd.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • Chuwi Innovation Ltd.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • HP Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Smartron India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Technicolor SA

  • Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • TREKSTOR GmbH

  • VAIO Corp.

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, till 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in detachable tablet market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the detachable tablet market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the detachable tablet market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of detachable tablet market vendors. Request Free Sample Report Here

Rugged Tablet Market by OS, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing demand from the defense sector is notably driving the rugged tablet market growth, although factors such as the high initial procurement cost of rugged tablets may impede the market growth. The defense sector is rapidly evolving and adopting mobility solutions. Rugged tablets form a critical part of providing mobility of information flow via a secure connection.

Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increased use of laptops in educational institutions is driving market growth, although cybersecurity measures may impede growth. Several schools are adopting virtual technologies and providing online courses that allow students to learn at their convenience. Numerous educational institutions across the world are adopting laptops to improve the efficiency of teachers and to help students with their learning.

Table of contents:

Detachable Tablet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.36

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, South Korea, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acer Inc., Alco Holdings Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Chuwi Innovation Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smartron India Pvt. Ltd., Technicolor SA, Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TREKSTOR GmbH, and VAIO Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by OS

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by OS

  • 5.3 Windows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 iPadOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by OS

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Acer Inc.

  • 10.4 Apple Inc.

  • 10.5 Chuwi Innovation Ltd.

  • 10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.8 HP Inc.

  • 10.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 10.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd.

11 Appendix

About Us

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Detachable Tablet Market 2022-2026
Global Detachable Tablet Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/detachable-tablet-market-to-record-usd-4-86-bn-growth-driven-by-the-proliferation-of-low-cost-detachable-tablets--technavio-301661250.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Trolled by a Favorite Enemy

    Elon Musk and financier David Einhorn are each other's favorite enemy. The first is the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla while the second bet on the failure of Tesla by short-selling the stock. Musk, who sees himself as a visionary wanting to change civilization as we know it today, hates short-sellers.

  • iPhone Assembler Foxconn Moves to Limit Plant Disruption as Shares Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s main listed arm fell the most in three weeks, after the world’s largest maker of iPhones said it may boost capacity at alternative sites to mitigate potential disruption at its main Covid-stricken plant in China.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over

  • ExxonMobil Posts Record Profits. Time to Buy the Dividend Aristocrat?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered one of the best quarters in its history. The oil giant's profits soared to a record in the third quarter, even though oil prices cooled off in the period. ExxonMobil's earnings rose to $19.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Coca-Cola's Pricing Power Reinforces the Sustainability of Its Dividend

    To fight inflationary cost pressure, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) raised prices on its portfolio of products. Consumers hardly flinched, continuing to buy its tasty beverages. That demonstration of pricing power reinforces the sustainability of Coca-Cola's dividend long term.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by consumer complaints

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — examines airlines across a gamut of potential complaints including baggage, refunds, reservations, customer service, disability, animals and more.

  • European Moves to Cap Gas Prices Are Hypocritical, Qatar Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European proposals to set limits on the price paid for natural gas are “hypocritical,” Qatar’s energy minister Saad Al Kaabi said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Applia

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged Into Autumn

    A big driver of inflation is down more than 40% in two months as U.S. inventories have swelled since air-conditioning season.

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Natural Gas Took a Dive. A Warmer Winter Could Keep Prices Down.

    The U.S. market shifted from worries about tight supplies to lower demand for heating fuel on the back of a warmer winter.

  • McDonald's customers aren't pushing back on higher prices, analyst says

    McDonald's U.S. customer base is still lovin' the fast food chain, even with higher prices.

  • China Is Doubling Down on Coal Despite Its Green Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- China is building a vast array of new coal-fired power stations, potentially more than the operating capacity of the US, even though it knows the plants will probably never be fully used.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs Europe

  • South Africa health minister hopes for more pharma investment

    The global inequity in vaccine distribution throughout the pandemic triggered calls for more decentralized manufacturing and distribution solutions, especially for low- and middle-income countries.

  • 10 Largest Gas Station Chains in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 largest gas station chains in the US. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest gas station chains in the US. Gas stations in the United States are a major industry in and of themselves, and integral to […]

  • Oil declines over $1 on China COVID curbs, weak factory activity data

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over $1 on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will curtail demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $86.83 a barrel, down $1.07, or 1.2%, after settling down 1.3% on Friday. Factory activity in China, the world's largest crude importer, fell unexpectedly in October, an official survey showed on Monday, weighed down by softening global demand and strict COVID-19 restrictions that hit production.

  • Expensive Energy Won't Stop Fossil Fuel Shift, Bain & Co. Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elevated energy prices are set to help, not hinder, the de-carbonization of the global economy, said Gerry Mattios, a partner at Bain & Co. Inc. in Singapore.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Im

  • How the Pandemic Changed E-Commerce—and Where It Goes Now

    For insight into the issue, The Wall Street Journal’s Preetika Rana spoke with Kirsten Green, founder and managing partner of venture-capital firm Forerunner, and Lydia Jett, managing partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers, at The Wall Street Journal’s annual Tech Live conference. Behavior is shifting.

  • Auto Makers Had Solid Third Quarter, but Investors Remain Skeptical

    Industry executives are touting strong demand and better-than-expected earnings, even as economic speed bumps multiply.

  • 15 Largest European Companies by Revenue

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest European companies by revenue. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest European companies by revenue. For many years, Europe has been seen as the most progressive region in the world, admired for the level of standard […]

  • Where Are the Air Bags? Russia’s Hobbled Auto Industry Struggles to Reboot

    The business is shaping up to be an early test case for the Russian economy and sanctions make it more difficult to find parts; ‘a brutal car’