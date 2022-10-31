Detachable Tablet Market to record USD 4.86 Bn growth; Driven by the proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global detachable tablet market is expected to grow by USD 4.86 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the future of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Detachable Tablet Market 2022-2026

Global Detachable Tablet Market: Key Driver, Trend, and Challenge

Driver: The proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets is identified as the key growth driver in the market. Globally, major vendors are developing low-cost detachable tablets to expand their customer base. To reduce the price and increase sales, major laptop manufacturers are developing and introducing detachable tablets in the market for price-sensitive customers. The acceptance of such devices is increasing in regions such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and Brazil. Thus, the proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trend: The increasing implementation of portable PCs in education institutions is the key trend in the market. Educational institutions are adopting digital solutions such as portable PCs to improve the learning process. They are providing students with computing devices, including Chromebooks and notepads. In addition, detachable tablets enhance the working efficiency of teachers and students as they are ultra-portable, thin, and lightweight. Thus, a majority of institutions are adopting detachable tablets. It is expected that the increasing adoption of portable PCs by educational institutions will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.

Challenge: The increasing adoption of convertible laptops will challenge the growth of the market. Over recent years, the demand for convertible laptops has increased because of the incorporation of numerous in-built features and high-functionality components. In addition, companies are launching convertible laptops that offer enhanced features and advanced components. For instance, in January 2022, Microsoft launched Surface Pro 8, a 2-in-1 convertible laptop in India with a faster near edge-to-edge display, a more powerful chip, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and up to 16-hour battery life. Detachable tablets have a lower processor and storage capability than convertible tablets. The introduction of such features is increasing the adoption of convertible laptops, which is limiting the acceptance of detachable tablets.

Global Detachable Tablet Market: Segmentation by OS

By OS, the market is analyzed across segments such as Windows, iPadOS, and others. The market growth will be significant in the windows segment. Windows, developed by Microsoft, is the most commonly installed OS in electronic devices such as PCs, laptops, and tablets as it is compatible with a majority of software programs available in the market. Windows OS also dominates the market because its largest competitor, iPadOS, is only available for Apple products.

Rugged Tablet Market by OS, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing demand from the defense sector is notably driving the rugged tablet market growth, although factors such as the high initial procurement cost of rugged tablets may impede the market growth. The defense sector is rapidly evolving and adopting mobility solutions. Rugged tablets form a critical part of providing mobility of information flow via a secure connection.

Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increased use of laptops in educational institutions is driving market growth, although cybersecurity measures may impede growth. Several schools are adopting virtual technologies and providing online courses that allow students to learn at their convenience. Numerous educational institutions across the world are adopting laptops to improve the efficiency of teachers and to help students with their learning.

