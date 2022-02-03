U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

Results were in line with expectations and lower than previous week

Detailed Assessment of Global Computer Markets, 2022-2026 - Growing Use of Laptops in Educational Institutions, Expedited by COVID-19

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Computer Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global computer market is projected to grow by $209.41 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing use of laptops in educational institutions and technological advances and virtual learning. The study identifies the rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices as one of the prime reasons driving the computer market growth during the next few years.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The computer market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Laptop

  • Desktop

  • Tablet

By Region

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South America

  • MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer market vendors that include:

  • Acer Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • HP Inc.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • Micro Star International Co. Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Also, the computer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4x5pg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/detailed-assessment-of-global-computer-markets-2022-2026---growing-use-of-laptops-in-educational-institutions-expedited-by-covid-19-301474745.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

