Details on a new 4th-5th grade school, school additions and 1,100 homes planned in Smyrna

The Smyrna School District is planning a new school and additions to two others as the community continues to grow including two housing developments with a combined 1,135 lots.

The new fourth and fifth grade school will have a capacity of 600 students on the west side of Rabbit Chase Lane across from Sunnyside Elementary.

Plans call for a two-story building with 66,000 square feet, parking lots, playing fields and stormwater facilities on 13.65 acres. The Smyrna Town Council approved the preliminary site plan in June, said Smyrna senior planner Jeremy Rothwell.

But several steps need to happen before the district can buy the land.

The property is owned by Liborio Investments III LLC, represented by Lee and Lou Ramunno, who are planning to build the Graceville housing development on the rest of the 115 acres, now farmland.

First, Liborio needs the town’s approval of a revision from the previously approved 430-lot subdivision to the new 709 lots with a 13.65-acre school site.

Next, Liborio is working with state agencies for project approvals including the Department of Transportation on what changes will be required to Rabbit Chase Lane and the nearby intersection with Sunnyside Road.

The site of the planned school for fourth and fifth graders in Smyrna is on the west side of Rabbit Chase Lane, across from Sunnyside Elementary, south of Sunnyside Road.

Then the school district can buy the land. The district has already negotiated a sales agreement with Liborio.

“The agreed-upon price is based upon an appraisal conducted by a state-approved vendor, and a portion of the land’s value is being donated by the developer,” said Roger Holt, Smyrna School District director of operations.

The district’s plan was to start construction in spring 2024 with an estimated completion date in 18 months, Holt said, but that timeline depends on when Liborio receives approvals from state agencies and how much construction costs increase. The district is working with the Department of Education and the Office of Management and Budget to secure “market pressure funding” to help with rising costs due to inflation, he said.

The price tag in the original plan is $28,773,300. The state’s portion is $22,155,500 and the district’s portion is $6,617,800. The majority of voters in a 2021 district referendum approved the property tax increase to fund the district’s portion.

Additions planned at two schools

The new school on Rabbit Chase Lane is just one of three building projects in the Smyrna School District.

At North Smyrna Elementary on North Main Street, the district is planning a one-story 39,020 square-foot addition on the existing one-story 48,300 square-foot building.

The Smyrna School District is planning an addition at North Smyrna Elementary and then renovations to the existing building.

The current enrollment is 658 students in pre-kindergarten to third grade. With the addition, the capacity of North Smyrna Elementary will be 900 students.

Construction is planned to start in the fall of 2024 and finish in about 18 months. Then renovations are scheduled to the existing building including the exterior and some interior mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements.

The cost in the original plan is $35,610,500, with $27,420,100 from the state and $8,190,400 from the district, approved by the majority of district voters in the 2021 referendum.

Holt said the district is working with the state to secure “market pressure funding” to help with costs that have risen due to inflation.

At Clayton Intermediate School on Sorrento Drive in Clayton, a 46,000-square-foot, two-story addition is planned on the existing two-story 83,000-square-foot building.

The Smyrna School District is planning an addition at Clayton Intermediate School in Clayton to increase the building's capacity from 600 students to 1,000 students.

The current enrollment is 521 students in seventh and eighth grades. The capacity is 600 students.

After construction of the addition, the grades will be changed to sixth to eighth, and the capacity will be 1,000 students.

The start of the project is planned for the spring of 2024. Total cost in the original plan is $25,624,500. The state’s portion is $19,730,900 and the district’s portion is $5,893,600, approved in that same 2021 referendum.

As with the other two projects, the district is working with the state for more funding to help with rising costs, Holt said.

Housing development will be a ‘planned village community’

For the Graceville subdivision on the west side of Rabbit Chase Lane in Smyrna, 314 single-family homes and 395 townhouses are proposed in a “planned village community.” Rothwell said the concept replicates a traditional downtown neighborhood with:

A grid street pattern.

Houses built close to the street on small, narrow lots.

Sidewalks, street trees and streetlamps.

Most lots with rear-access alleys with garages in back, opening to the alleys.

The plan includes a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, picnic area, dog park, walking trails, neighborhood greens, neighborhood squares and small “pocket” parks.

Rothwell said the project is awaiting final subdivision approval, which could be granted in about two to three months.

The developers are already building another neighborhood called Centerville with 426 lots on the east side of Rabbit Chase Lane.

