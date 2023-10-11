New details become available in Dawson murder case

Oct. 11—BLUEFIELD — An AR-15 rifle and an audio recording were found by investigators after a fatal shooting was reported early Monday morning at a Bluefield-area home.

New details became available Tuesday in the case of a Bluefield man charged with first-degree murder after shooting a woman.

Charles Lee Dawson, 43, was arrested Monday by Mercer County deputies and charged with the murder of Keri Michelle Billings, 32, also of Bluefield. Billings was killed by a single gunshot.

The lead investigator, Detective-Corporal M.T. Hatfield, and Lieutenant S.A. Sommers began a murder investigation Monday after the shooting was reported at a Stoney Ridge Road home near Bluefield.

At around 4:58 a.m. that day, one of two juveniles living at the home called Mercer County 911 to report that her stepfather, Charles Dawson, had shot her mother, Keri Billings in the head, according to the criminal complaint filed by Sommers at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office. Sommers described Dawson and Billings as "intimate partners" who lived together.

Deputies were dispatched to the home. They secured the residence and took Dawson into custody, Sommers stated in the report.

"They also confirmed that Keri Billings was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound," Sommer said. "Detective-Corporal Hatfield responded to the residence and I responded to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department to speak with Charles (Dawson)."

While at the residence, Hatfield learned that one of the juveniles audio-recorded an argument between Dawson and Billings before the shooting.

"Within the audio, Charles tells Keri 'You get a (expletive) death sentence for what you did to me!' Charles then says, 'Dude, I'm gonna split your (expletive) head right between the...!' and then you can hear a single headshot," Sommers said in the criminal complaint..

Hatfield also found an AR-15 rifle at the residence.

"Charles, after being advised of and waiving his Miranda Rights, provided me with a statement," Sommers said. "During his statement he stated that he believed that Keri had been with another man. They began arguing and at one point he grabbed the firearm and doesn't remember what happened after. The next thing he remembers is holding her foot. Therefore, Charles Dawson was arrested for 1st Degree Murder."

Dawson was later arraigned before Magistrate Susan Honaker. Due to the charge, Dawson did not receive bond and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

