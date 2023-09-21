New details emerge on Garden State Plaza overhaul ahead of first hearing in Paramus

A planned overhaul for Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus will bring green plazas and luxury apartments to the mall and may eventually include a hotel, medical offices and senior housing.

The details were included in a statement released Thursday by mall owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and its partner ahead of the massive redevelopment's first hearing before the town Planning Board.

The first phase of the project, which will be the subject of the Thursday night hearing, will focus on the construction of 550 luxury apartments and green space on what is now the site's western parking lot. The mall would presumably come back to the board for future additions.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and its co-developer, Mill Creek Residential, said the redevelopment will create a “new town center that will serve as a hub for the community.” The developers said the new residences and green space will complement the mall’s existing retail, dining, and entertainment options.

"The latest development plans share details for the town green and how it will seamlessly integrate with the residential and retail offerings, as well as additional amenities that may be added to the site in future phases," the statement said. The companies didn't share any more details about the potential hotel, offices or senior living.

The plan calls for a groundbreaking for the luxury apartments, if approved, in 2024 and for occupancy to begin three years later. The project would include an acre of green space and the restoration of Sprout Brook, which runs along the edge of the current mall, the companies said on Thursday. The redevelopment also envisions a “Main Street outdoor district” with restaurants and “everyday conveniences and services."

“The focal point of the project is the town green, which when completed, will serve as a destination for the entire Paramus community while seamlessly connecting the existing mall with the new residential development,” Stephen Fluhr, Unibail's senior vice president of development, said in the release.

Hearing scheduled for Thursday

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield first announced its vision to transform the mall in 2019. More details of the project are scheduled to be discussed during the 7 p.m. Planning Board meeting at Paramus Borough Hall, 1 West Jockish Square.

Under the grand transformation the Paris-based company has sketched out, the mall would eventually be home to luxury housing, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, a transit center, new outdoor shops, restaurants, and community event spaces.

