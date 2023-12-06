Details emerge about McDonald’s mysterious spin-off restaurant CosMc’s

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski caught the world by surprise in July when he announced in an earnings call that the restaurant chain planned a spinoff brand that would open in 2024 called CosMc’s. Since then, the company hasn’t had a lot to say about the newest fast food competitor, but details are finally starting to leak out.

While McDonald’s doesn’t plan to publicly share information until its investor day meeting later today, the Internet has done its thing and sussed out a few of the surprises.

A post on Twitter/X from Chicago-area real estate investor Iman Jalali found a build of the restaurant in Bollingbrook, Ill., just outside of Chicago (where McDonald’s is headquartered). Though not open, the poster said a commercial was being filmed. And he managed to get some pictures of the menu, as well.

McDonald’s is launching a new concept and I was just there and grabbed pics of a whole new menu of items never been offered before The concept is being launched in Bollingrbook, IL and it’s called CosMc’s It’s not open yet and there was a full team of actors in the drive thru… pic.twitter.com/Z64g4ykZXT — Iman Jalali (@Stealx) November 29, 2023

Assuming the shots are accurate, CosMc’s will offer a significant number of new drink offerings, as well as an all-day breakfast menu. Among the new drinks shown were:

Sour cherry energy burst

Berry Hibiscus Sour-Ade

Island Pick-Me-Up punch

Blueberry Ginger boost

S’mores cold brew

Turmeric spiced latte

Churro frappe

The chain will also have its own sandwiches, including one with spicy queso and another called the “Creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich.”

It should be noted that any menu items in these photos could be placeholders or meant to throw off people trying to learn more about the chain.

Story continues

CosMc’s revolves around a character introduced in 1987—a robot, of sorts, with a green head, a fishbowl-like body and arms and legs. In his commercial, he tells Ronald McDonald and Grimace he “popped in from outer space on a trade mission,” but proceeds to swap less-than-desirable objects for a burger and fries. He’s ultimately stopped via a giant magnet, but joins the gang for a picnic.

(It was the mid- to late-80s… It wasn’t the weirdest thing going on, but it was still pretty weird.)

The new store is set to open sometime next year.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com