NEW DETAILS: First Dayton-area Taco Johns opens Kettering restaurant

Jan. 8—The first Taco John's in the Dayton area is open for business in Kettering today.

The fourth site in Ohio is at 4045 Wilmington Pike in front of the large Meijer store is a 2,106 square-foot location that will have 30 part- and full-time employees and a seating capacity of 50, company officials have said.

Taco John's is hiring for all positions, company officials said in an announcement.

"We're so excited to bring the iconic Taco John's flavors to more guests in the Midwest," Gary Rose, president of Meritage Hospitality Group, said in the announcement.

"The Kettering community is about to enjoy the best tacos around — with crispy taco shells and fillings prepared fresh each day — and our craveable, signature Potato Olés with nacho cheese dipping sauce," he added.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Feb. 5 — featuring the brand's famous Golden Tickets, which awards each winner Taco John's famous Potato Olés® free for a year, will be given away starting at 7 a.m. to the first 100 guests in line, the company stated.

Regular store hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the company's website.

Taco John's menu offers several signature items, including meat and potato burritos, stuffed grilled tacos, Potato Olés and Fried Chicken Tacos.