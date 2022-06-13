U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,773.52
    -127.34 (-3.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,642.56
    -750.23 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,889.99
    -450.03 (-3.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.90
    -89.39 (-4.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.27
    -2.40 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    -47.30 (-2.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.92 (-4.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0432
    -0.0094 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3140
    +0.1580 (+5.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    -0.0148 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1270
    -0.2930 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,100.52
    -4,962.47 (-17.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.38
    -58.50 (-10.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.68
    -135.84 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Detergent Chemicals Market are expected to reach US$ 127.7 Billion in 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Detergent Chemicals: Plant-Based Detergents to Gain Traction in the Forecast Period

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global detergent chemicals market is anticipated to hold a market value of US$ 127.7 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing demand for detergents market from various sectors such as personal care, cosmetics, and households. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income among the middle class is another vital factor that is contributing to the market expansion during the forecast period.

Players in the market are taking various initiatives to expand their reach across the globe, which is expected to bolster the market in the assessment period. For instance, in 2021, Godrej Consumer Products Limited augmented its laundry portfolio in the Indian market. In another occurrence, in 2019, HUL launched its premium fabric wash line under the ‘Love & Care’ brand. Therefore, the introduction of new products by key players is anticipated to augment the market size in the assessment period.

Increasing consciousness for the environment has motivated players to launch plant-based and eco-friendly detergents. This has been identified as a significant opportunity for market expansion in the forecast period. The Reckitt Benckiser group introduced plant-based laundry detergent on Amazon in the U.S. In another instance, in 2020, P&G India rolled out a new 3 in 1 POD under the aerial brand. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the forecast period.

On the contrary, associated health issues, volatile prices of raw materials, and the presence of environment-damaging chemicals are projected to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33116

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

  • Market in the U.S to garner US$ 45.6 Billion during the forecast period

  • By product, the surfactants segment is anticipated to dominate the market while exhibiting a CAGR of 8% in the assessment period

  • Industry in the U.K is anticipated to garner a market value of US$ 5.2 Billion by 2032

  • Japanese industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during the assessment period

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33116

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global detergent chemicals market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Ashland, and The Stepan Company. Recent key developments in the market are:

  • In August 2020, RB, a global leader in consumer health and hygiene products, announced the launch of Botanical Origin, a plant-based cleaning brand with products that are affordable and effective. The brand would be available on Amazon and will offer a range of laundry essentials: Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener.

  • In February 2022, McLaren Racing and AkzoNobel announced to extend their long-running partnership. The updated agreement would strengthen the successful 13-year relationship and augment new possibilities in the field of technological innovation, areas of sustainability, and product development.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33116

Find More Valuable Insights on Detergent Chemicals Market

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global detergent chemicals market, providing historical demand data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

To understand the opportunities in detergent chemicals, the market is segmented on the basis of product and application, across five major regions.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Bitcoin tumbles through $24,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • 16 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best beginner stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed commentary on which stocks are best for beginners and why, go directly to 5 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Smartphone applications like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) which enable users to […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Kevin McCarthy, an ex-portfolio manager at Citadel, founded Breakline Capital, a […]

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • ‘Bitcoin is like digital gold. It’s the first and it doesn’t have an unlimited supply:’ The wild, crazy ride of a 30-something crypto investor who says he’s all in

    Vinny Zane has a taste for life — and an appetite for risk. The 38-year-old teacher and father of a 2-year-old son on Brooklyn’s Coney Island got into crypto in 2017 with $4,000 worth of Bitcoin, and jumped into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, last year.

  • 10 Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Rate Hikes

    In this article, we discuss 10 Canadian stocks to buy amid rate hikes. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Rate Hikes. The rising rates environment has hit Canada too, and on June 1, The Bank of Canada raised its target for the overnight […]

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in Tesla (TSLA)?

    Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its first-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that there are always risks in the resources sector, and they believe investors are likely to be rewarded with a compelling mix […]

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

    Growth stocks are falling out of favor with investors in 2022. Interest rates are rising quickly, a trend that makes the present value of future cash flows worth less. Despite how the market feels about growth stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are operating excellent businesses that seem unstoppable.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • MicroStrategy Leads Crypto Stock Selloff as Bitcoin Unravels

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency-related stocks plunged on Monday as Bitcoin tumbled to its lowest level in 18 months amid a deepening selloff in risk assets and after a crypto lender halted withdrawals from its platform.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender C

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months after the freezing of withdrawals by the Celsius lending platform added to concern that systemic risk in the crypto ecosystem will accelerate the digital-asset market meltdown. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After R

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. plans to liquidate its operations about a year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto L

  • Prologis to merge with Duke Realty in $26 billion all-stock deal

    Yahoo Finance reports on Prologis acquiring Duke Realty Corporation in an all-stock transaction value of roughly $26 billion.