Detergent Market Size to Grow by USD 24.57 Billion| Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Hygiene to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Detergent Market by End-user (Household and Commercial and industrial), Type (Powder and Liquid), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the detergent market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 24.57 billion. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Detergent Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

The rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene has been an instrumental factor in the detergent market growth during the forecast period. There has been a considerable rise in the spending on home care products, particularly, from the middle-class population. The growth is expected owing to the increasing demand from the laundry care industry, the consciousness regarding personal hygiene, and clean surroundings which will stimulate the demand for laundry and household cleaning products. Furthermore, rising adoption of washing machines for laundry services will also boost the market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges

The high price wars between the key vendors due to imperative competitive pricing. The unorganized players offer low-quality products at lower prices than the organized players, which attract the lower, middle, and middle-upper income segments of consumers. The high cost of raw materials such as chemical/organic ingredients and natural fragrances, and packaging costs are major factors for the high price of liquid detergents than other substitute products such as powder and bar detergents.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

Key Market Segment Analysis

The detergent market report is segmented by End-user (Household and Commercial and industrial), Type (Powder and Liquid), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The household end-user segment held the largest detergent market share in 2020 and will continue to account for the largest share by 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of detergent by the household sector for washing clothes at home. By type, the detergent powers segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of the market. The main advantage of detergent powders is that they are easy to use and remove dust, dirt, grease, oil, and other environmental pollutants with ease and effectiveness. The growth of the market for powder detergents is being driven by the rising demand for products from China, India, and Brazil.

APAC will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for detergent in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in demand for detergents due to the adoption of washing machines in households and commercial establishments such as hotels and resorts will facilitate the detergent market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Developed countries like Japan and developing countries such as India and China are witnessing high sales of liquid detergents. In addition, the predominant usage of powder detergents in most of the emerging economies in the region will further fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Company Analysis

The detergent market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in the launch of innovative products and strengthening their leadership with mergers and acquisitions of other regional players. For instance, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA signed a material development agreement with Nexa3D for next-generation functional polymer in November 2021. The company also launched SLA 3D printing resin for its open materials platform around the same time in the last year.

Some Dominant Companies Covered in this Report are:-·

  To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio,

Related Reports:

Liquid Detergent Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Laundry Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Detergent Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 24.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.31

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Canada, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ecolab Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Lion Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/detergent-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-24-57-billion-rising-consumer-awareness-regarding-hygiene-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301473810.html

SOURCE Technavio

