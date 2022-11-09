U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,815.75
    -19.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,985.00
    -190.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,038.50
    -55.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.80
    -13.40 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.80
    -1.11 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    -0.0049 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1530
    +0.0270 (+0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +1.16 (+4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0148 (-1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3760
    +0.7130 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,584.50
    -1,991.19 (-10.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.64
    -57.27 (-12.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.52
    -7.62 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Detergent Polymer Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.9% To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 590.9 Million By 2032, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Demand for Sustainable Detergent Polymers from Diverse End-Use Industries to Reframe Detergent Polymer Sales Growth Spectrum

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detergent Polymer Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.9% To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 590.9 Million By 2032, States Fact.MR

Demand for Sustainable Detergent Polymers from Diverse End-Use Industries to Reframe Detergent Polymer Sales Growth Spectrum

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, detergent polymers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 367.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to propel at an impressive CAGR 4.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032 in the global market.

Detergent polymers are used to develop various formulations used as a cleaning agents. Owing to exceptional stain removal, whitening capabilities, and anti-deposition characteristics of detergent polymers, consumption has already heightened in the global market.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3801

In addition to this, governments across the region have raised their voices of sustainability and have been providing incentives to manufacturers following the trail of lowering the carbon footprint. Various chemical companies are opting for alternative solutions for the production of key chemicals used in our daily lives.

Increasing demand for bio-based products and bio-based product offerings by detergent polymer suppliers are set to amplify the market growth in the foreseen period.

Key Takeaways from Market Analysis

  • By 2032, the global detergent polymers market will have a valuation of US$ 590.9 Million, growing at a 4.9% CAGR

  • The global detergent polymers market has experienced a 3.2% annual growth rate in a historic period (2017-2021)

  • Though the majority of the market is still occupied by the consumption of synthetic detergent polymers, the demand for natural & bio-based detergent polymers is expected to rise with a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032

  • East Asia will be the highest consumer of detergent polymers, capturing an approximate 28.6% market share by 2032

  • Owing to changing consumer preferences, the demand for liquid detergent polymers form is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% annually in the forecast period

  • Massive consumption of cleaning agents in residential set-up demand for increased production of detergent polymers and the market is further expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3801

Eminent Player’s Key Stratagems

Detergent Polymers manufacturers such as Ashland, Dow Inc., BASF SE, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, Itaconix PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Ran Compounds Pvt Ltd are strategically inorganic & organic methodologies to enhance global market position. Also to reduce dependency on the raw material supplier, manufacturers are integrating themselves vertically to expand their horizons.

In addition to this, product innovation is the differentiating factor among leading manufacturers, as a massive shift has been observed in the existing consumer trends. The utmost requirement for environmental formulations deviates the demand from synthetic formulations to natural bio-based formulations, thus attracting a lot of expenditure in R&D and product improvement.

Key Companies Profiled

  • All-plus Compound Co., Ltd.

  • Ashland

  • BASF SE

  • Clariant AG

  • CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

  • Dow Inc

  • Itaconix PLC

  • Patel Chem Tech Industries

  • Ran Compounds Pvt. Ltd.

  • Solvay SA

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

Segmentation of the Detergent polymers market

  • By Source:

    • Synthetic

    • Natural & Bio-based

  • By Compound:

    • Polycarboxylates

      • Acrylic copolymers

      • Acrylic homopolymers

    • Carboxymethyl Cellulose

    • Polyester

    • Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP

    • Others

      • Copolymers of terephthalic acid

      • Polyethyleneimine ethoxylate

      • PET-POET

      • Maelic Acid Copolymer

      • ATBS copolymer

      • Biopolymers

  • By Function:

    • Antiredeposition Agent

    • Dispersing Agent

    • Soil Release Agent

    • Dye Transfer Inhibitor

  • By Detergent Form:

    • Powders

    • Granular

    • Liquid

  • By End Use:

    • Residential

      • Laundry Care

      • Kitchen Care

    • Commercial

      • Laundry Care

      • Kitchen Care

    • Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

      • Ware Washing Products

      • Vehicle Wash Products

      • Others

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Access of Complete Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3801

Table of Content

1. Detergent Polymers Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

  2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

  3.1. Detergent Polymers: Apparent Production & Consumption Analysis

  3.2. Detergent Polymers Market Opportunity Assessment

  3.3. Market White Space Assessment

  3.4. Market Dynamics

  3.5. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

4. Global Detergent Polymers Demand (Kilo Tons) Analysis and Forecast

5. Global Detergent Polymers Market - Pricing Analysis

6. Global Detergent Polymers Market Value (US$ million) Analysis and Forecast

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global detergent polymers market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of source (synthetic, natural & bio-based), compound (polycarboxylates (acrylic copolymer, acrylic homopolmer), carboxymethyl cellulose, polyester, vinylpyrrolidone, and pvp, others (copolymers of terephthalic acid, polyethyleneimine ethoxylate, pet-poet, maelic acid copolymer, ATBS copolymer, biopolymers), function (antiredeposition agent, dispersing agent, soil release agent, dye transfer inhibitor), detergent form (powder, granular, liquid), end-use (residential, commercial, industrial & institutional), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, And The Middle East & Africa)

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Sugar Polymers Market - The global organic personal care ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for organic and natural products for skin care and hair care is the key factor driving the market. Rising awareness regarding personal health and safety is expected to provide an impetus to the market over the forecast period.

Medical Polymers Market - The medical polymers market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period of 2021 to 2031. Higher anticipated surge in demand is primarily due to rise in spending of regional governments to strengthen their healthcare infrastructure, post COVID-era. Consumption of medical polymers surpassed 5 MMT in 2020, and this statistic is anticipated to burgeon at a pace of 6.7% CAGR through 2031.

Silyl Modified Polymers Market - Demand for silyl modified polymers is expected to rise in the automotive and transportation industries as manufacturers are switching to plastics, composites, and nonferrous materials to reduce weight and build fuel-efficient vehicles. Driven by their cost-effectiveness and the synergy they offer between silane and polymer materials, the global silyl modified polymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during the assessment period (2019 - 2029).

Medical Superabsorbent Polymers Market - The medical superabsorbent polymers market is estimated at USD 3,172 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5,663 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022-2032. Fact.MR estimates medical superabsorbent polymers market value to reach USD 5,663 Million valuation by 2032 end, and shall account for nearly 30% of the overall superabsorbent polymer sales value during the same period.

Olefin Block Copolymers Market - The global olefin block copolymers market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR 5.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031 and top US$ 367 Mn by 2031-end. The global shift towards advanced block copolymers speculating demand for quality thermoplastic elastomers in opening up requirement for olefin block copolymers.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact: 
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They're on Sale

    While the number of stocks on "sale" seems to be growing exponentially in 2022, the three businesses we'll look at today have dipped to valuations that buy-and-hold investors should consider. First, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), we have two of the biggest names in technology, trading with price-to-free-cash-flow ratios they haven't seen since 2013. Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) now trades at around $5 per share, despite having over $3 worth of tangible book value per share on its balance sheet, and rapidly growing revenue.

  • Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Occidental Petroleum stock dips on mixed third-quarter earnings, increased guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Occidental Petroleum's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]

  • Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -109.52% and 36.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best copper stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the copper market and its recent trends, go directly to the 5 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now. Copper is one of the main drivers in the global economy due to its vast […]

  • Amazon Is Beaten Down Now, But It Could 10x

    The stock's low price provides a comfortable entry point for new investors -- or a larger position.

  • Crypto sell-off sparked by FTX’s agreement to Binance buyout

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Plug Power Missed Sales Estimates By a Mile. Wall Street Isn’t Worried.

    The hydrogen fuel-cell technology company reported a third-quarter per share loss of 30 cents from $188.6 million in sales.

  • The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) are three excellent Buffett stocks to buy now with $300.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • 2 Terrible Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock

    The Facebook parent wiped roughly $750 billion off its market cap over the last year as its bet on the metaverse so far has flopped, and its advertising business was clipped by Apple's ad-tracking changes and competition from TikTok. Looking at Meta's recent earnings report, it's obvious what the problem is.

  • ‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely