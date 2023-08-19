Deterra Royalties (ASX:DRR) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Deterra Royalties Limited's (ASX:DRR) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to A$0.1685 on the 19th of September. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 6.4% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

Deterra Royalties Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 84% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

EPS is set to fall by 14.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 117%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Deterra Royalties' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.049 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.289. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 143% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Deterra Royalties has impressed us by growing EPS at 37% per year over the past three years. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. Strong earnings growth means Deterra Royalties has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Deterra Royalties has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

