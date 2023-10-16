Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) surges 3.6%; retail investors who own 41% shares profited along with institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Deterra Royalties indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 3.6% increase in the stock price last week, retail investors profited the most, but institutions who own 38% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Deterra Royalties, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Deterra Royalties?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Deterra Royalties. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Deterra Royalties' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Deterra Royalties. Iluka Resources Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 7.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Perpetual Limited and Schroder Investment Management Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Deterra Royalties

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Deterra Royalties Limited in their own names. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around AU$4.6m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 41% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Deterra Royalties. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 20% of the Deterra Royalties shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Deterra Royalties better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Deterra Royalties has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

