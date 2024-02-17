Deterra Royalties Limited Just Missed Earnings And Its Revenue Numbers Were Weaker Than Expected

The half-year results for Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues came in 6.0% below expectations, at AU$119m. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of AU$0.15 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, Deterra Royalties' eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$264.6m in 2024. This would be a modest 5.1% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 5.5% to AU$0.33. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$277.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.35 in 2024. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of AU$5.01, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Deterra Royalties' valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Deterra Royalties at AU$5.60 per share, while the most bearish prices it at AU$4.40. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Deterra Royalties is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Deterra Royalties' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 10% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 26% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 0.8% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Deterra Royalties is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Deterra Royalties. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$5.01, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Deterra Royalties. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits.

