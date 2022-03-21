U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.79
    +3.67 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,579.46
    -175.47 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,873.37
    -20.47 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.24
    -7.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.65
    +5.95 (+5.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.80
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1046
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2480
    +0.1000 (+4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3197
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2010
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,104.53
    -407.37 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.37
    +12.34 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.49
    +48.76 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

'Detrimental and regressive': India to tax each crypto investment independently

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India’s proposed taxation law of virtual digital assets won’t permit individuals to offset loss from one asset against profit of another, the Ministry of Finance said Monday in a move that the head of the nation’s top cryptocurrency exchange termed as “detrimental” and “regressive.”

India proposed law for taxing virtual currencies in February this year. It proposed taxing income from the transfer of any virtual assets at 30%. To capture details of all such crypto transactions, New Delhi proposed a 1% tax deduction at source on payments made related to purchase of virtual assets.

In a clarification posted on Monday, the Ministry of Finance today announced its intention to tax each digital asset investment independently, a departure from how the nation regulates transactions at the stock market.

The clarification, which also says that infrastructure costs for mining cryptocurrency cannot be seen as cost of acquisition, comes less than two weeks before the proposed crypto taxation law is set to go into effect (April 1).

The crypto community in India aired its shock at the announcement, with several founders expressing their disappointment.

Ashish Singhal, co-founder and chief executive of Andreessen Horowitz-backed CoinSwitch Kuber, said Monday’s move is “detrimental for India’s crypto industry and the millions who have invested in this emerging asset class.”

Singhal cautioned that such a step could drive users to underground peer-to-peer market, where users are not required to confirm their real identity, hence defeating the purpose of the tax.

The federal budget from earlier this year “recognised virtual digital assets (VDAs) as an emerging asset class. Therefore a natural course of action would have been to progressively bring the regulations at par with other asset classes,” he said.

“Instead, today, with this clarification, we have taken a step backwards. If a regressive provision such as this would have been applicable in equities, it would have discouraged retail investors from participating,” he added.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Recommended Stories

  • Finally takes in $95M in equity, debt to roll out lending for small businesses

    Felix Rodriguez’s family is from the Dominican Republic, and he watched his aunts and uncles come to the United States and create their own businesses. In 2018, after a career as a network engineer, Rodriguez and his wife, Glennys Rodriguez, began helping small and mid-sized businesses manage their finances, and after joining with Edwin Mejia, founded Finally. “There are all of these apps, and with most solutions, the founder is expected to deal with the tools,” CEO Felix Rodriguez told TechCrunch.

  • Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Bitcoin Cash, Cardano increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 3.66% to $330.15. Seven additional currencies posted increases Monday.

  • DJI’s enterprise drone goes foldable

    The first DJI Mavic turned the world of consumer drones on its head when it was released back in late-2016. Two years after the first model arrived, the company introduced enterprise capabilities for the Mavic 2. This morning, the company announced the Matrice 30, a purpose-built drone for enterprise applications that brings the Mavic’s most prominent feature -- folding arms -- to the longstanding line.

  • Risk of stagflation in India does not exist, cenbank chief Das says

    There are no risks of stagflation in India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday, adding inflation was expected to moderate going forward despite "unimaginably uncertain" global crude oil prices. "In our assessment such (stagflation risk) prospects don't exist," Das said at a meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry. "India is far away from such a grim prospect."

  • HBO Adapting Rohinton Mistry Novel ‘A Fine Balance’ Into a TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    HBO is developing a long-awaited adaptation of Rohinton Mistry’s critically acclaimed, award-winning novel “A Fine Balance,” Variety can reveal. The seven-part series is being produced by “A Very British Scandal” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” producer Blueprint Pictures and “Anne With an E” outfit Northwood Entertainment. Ritesh Batra, who directed the late Irrfan Khan […]

  • Tom Brady Offers Bitcoin for Pain and Suffering

    If your sports memorabilia investment lost 96% of its value overnight, how much bitcoin would it take to placate you?

  • OneWeb to fly on competitor SpaceX's rockets

    The London-based satellite internet firm turns to its US rival to get its spacecraft into orbit.

  • DJI's latest work drone can fly autonomously in harsh weather

    DJI has unveiled a professional drone that can fly in heavy rain, and will soon have a dock for autonomous flights.

  • REIT vs. Real Estate Fund: What's the Difference?

    A real estate investment trust (REIT) invests in income-producing real estate and trades like stocks. Real estate funds are mutual funds that may invest in REITs.

  • Win a Bitcoin by predicting these six international matches

    Coin Rivet is giving one lucky football fan the chance to win a Bitcoin if they can correctly predict the scores in six matches during this upcoming international week.

  • 'Super Auto Pets' is an awesome (and extra cute) intro to auto battlers

    Super Auto Pets is the perfect introduction to auto battlers.

  • Goldman Sachs to Offer Over-the-Counter Crypto Options Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executed its first over-the-counter crypto options trade, a further step in its expansion of digital-asset offerings to Wall Street investors. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War

  • The World’s Biggest Oilfield Contractors Are Quitting Future Russia Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest oilfield service providers are halting future work in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing their decisions separately and within 24 hours of each other. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters B

  • Social Media Crypto Advice, Gamification Targeted by Global Standard-Setters at IOSCO

    Tackling crypto and other investment scams might need international coordination, says the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

  • Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week – BTC, LUNA, ETC, EGLD, WAVES

    Bitcoin’s attempted weekend recovery was met with Monday blues as BTC’s price saw an over 3% fall bringing bitcoin back to the near $40,000 range.

  • Don’t Call it a Comeback: The Unlikely Rise of Home Bitcoin Mining

    Even with the surge in popularity, home mining only accounts for a skinny slice of the industry’s overall pie.

  • First Mover Americas: CME Futures Open Interest Hints at Bitcoin Bottom, Ether Breaks Out

    As bitcoin's post-Fed bounce stalls, the shape of the Treasury yield curve may keep risk appetite under check.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]