Detroit auto show goers form long lines at off-road, electric vehicle tracks Saturday

Crowds filed into the North American International Detroit Auto Show when it opened its doors to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Many attendees had smiles on their faces as they participated in new and traditional auto show experiences, such as getting in and out of vehicles, purchasing food and merchandise and testing out cars. Representatives of car companies held presentations about special vehicles in the showroom.

Lines were continuously getting longer for the immersive ride-along experiences that Powering Michigan, Ram, Jeep and Ford are hosting.

The new Exotic and Luxury Showcase — which is full of supercars from Bentley, Ferrari, Rolls Royce and McLaren — began to get crowded as the auto show approached the afternoon. Phones were in the air as attendees tried to capture photos of the exotics. People also crowded the display of a flying car, created by Alef Aeronautics.

People enjoy the car displays at the North American International Detroit Auto Show's public day inside Huntington Place in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

What attendees didn't see, however, was any activity surrounding the United Auto Workers' historic strike, launched after the deadline for a new contract passed with the three Detroit automakers Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis, which makes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Fiat brands. No UAW picketers were noticeably present at the auto show as of Saturday at 3 p.m.

Twenty-month-old Savannah rides in a toy Jeep during the North American International Detroit Auto Show's public day inside Huntington Place in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Here’s how things went at the auto show on the first public day:

Things to do

Just before entering the showroom, there are many booths that are selling products, sharing information about companies and hosting activities for kids. One of those booths is led by Mattress Firm, which has several medical-grade massage chairs in case visitors need a break. During the auto show’s media days Wednesday and Thursday, people were taking full advantage of the opportunity by taking a nap. During the first public day on Saturday, people did the same.

“What most people don't realize is that getting a regular massage helps out with circadian rhythm, which will help you get a better night's sleep,” said Nesha Nichols, senior sleep expert at Mattress Firm. “So, there's a lot of health benefits that come along with getting a daily massage.”

The massage chairs will be available for use until the end of the auto show, which runs through Sept. 24.

A group of people ride a Jeep vehicle through a test course during the North American International Detroit Auto Show's public day inside Huntington Place in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Lines were long at the off-road experiences that are hosted by Ram, Jeep and Ford. Participants are able to ride with company representatives who drive on imitation tracks. The imitation hills reach the heights of the showroom, and the tracks give the true outdoor experience by featuring wood chips, dirt and trees.

And the kids were able to test drive vehicles, too. In the front of Huntington Place, the Kids Car Club is open on weekends, and the Camp Jeep Kids’ Zone is also open. Savannah Richardson, who is 20 months old, had the opportunity to test drive a kids-sized ride-on Jeep 4xe with the help of her mother, Shannon Thorington. Savannah was trying to figure out how to operate the toy car, so a representative of Jeep stepped in to help.

Thorington, of Waterford, said it’s a tradition for her family to come to the auto show and she liked that it has many interactive experiences. She also did the Ram truck ride-along experience.

Dozens of people walk next to the various car displays during the North American International Detroit Auto Show's public day inside Huntington Place in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

“When you got up to the big mountain, you can’t see anything around you,” Thorington said. “So inside of the actual truck, it’s like a screen, and you can see a full 360 of the truck. So you don’t actually have to see down. You’re looking at the camera, and the camera sees for you. So it was really cool.”

Electric vehicle education

The electric vehicle presence throughout the showroom is strong.

In the electric vehicle education section of the auto show, attendees can sign up to do a ride-along in what is called the Powering Michigan EV Experience track. Attendees will be able to experience electric Fords, Cadillacs, GMC Hummers, Chevrolets, BMWs, Teslas and Volkswagens.

Sherry Regiani of Clarkston checks out a Jeep electric vehicle during the North American International Detroit Auto Show's public day inside Huntington Place in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Then, visitors can enter the Powering Michigan EV Learning Center, where they can gain knowledge on electric vehicle chargers, battery storage and solar panels. Andre Crooks is a business representative for IBEW Local 58, an installation partner with the National Electrical Contractors Association, which employs people to do electrical installations.

Crooks said many visitors have been asking about the cost of electrical chargers.

“If you look at it, the cost isn’t as invasive as people make it seem to be,” Crooks said. “If you want to do something extraordinarily big and futurize your house, then it could get pricey. But if you just get an electric vehicle charger that comes along with your car, depending on your infrastructure in your home, it's not really costly.”

For more information about this year's auto show, go to naias.com.

