Detroit auto show must-sees include a super car and a trick tailgate

Reinventions of legendary high-performance vehicles, popular new pickups and features and a family SUV that returns to its roots headline the North American International Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place convention center on the Detroit riverfront.

The show opened to the public Saturday and runs through Sept. 24.

The show looks bigger and better than last year and also includes several welcome activities:

Ford Bronco on off-road track at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

An indoor demo track for electric vehicles with models from BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Tesla and Volkswagen.

Indoor off-road tracks demonstrating the capabilities of pickups and SUVs by Ford, Jeep and Ram.

Outdoor test drives in new Ford vehicles.

A BMW iX electric vehicle takes a spin on the demo track at the 2023 North American International Detroit Auto Show.

The ABCs of EVs, and flying cars

Everyone who wants to know more about electrical vehicles should visit the Powering Michigan EV Learning Center.

The stand, courtesy of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 and National Electrical Contractors Association, who also sponsor the EV rides, features information and demos of charging and other FAQs.

EV learning center at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Two other stands continue last year’s look into moving flying cars from science fiction to a driveway near you:

California company Alef Aeronautics, with its Model A prototype.

Israeli Air’s electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle, complete with a flight simulator for showgoers to experience.

The cars (and trucks and SUVs) are the stars

The show features more than a dozen important new vehicles going on sale over the next 12 months.

From jaw-dropping reinventions of American legends to pickups with great new features and family-hauling SUVs, there’s something for just about every taste.

Here's my list of must-see vehicles at the Detroit auto show.

Cadillac Escalade IQ

Electric-powered and built in GM’s nearby Factory Zero plant and priced starting at $130,000, this big SUV takes Cadillac’s signature into the future, and should be able to cover 450 miles on a charge. On sale next summer.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Arguably the most advanced super car on Earth, the $104,000 E-Ray features an electrically powered front axle for a total of 655 horsepower, 0-60 mph times around 2.5 seconds and unparalleled handling. On sale late this year.

Ford Mustang GTD

The greatest factory Mustang of all time will boast more than 800 hp, which is more than the Mustang GT3 the automaker will race at LeMans and other leading endurance races next year. The GTD will begin its life alongside other Mustangs at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant before getting a supercar makeover that includes a carbon-fiber body and semi-active suspension.

2024 Ford F-150

Admiring the 2024 Ford F-150's trailer-friendly Pro Access tailgate at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

America’s best-selling vehicle gets new features and a handsome new "wraparound" style for its grilles, but the big deal is at the other end: a tailgate that’s hinged and split to open even when the truck’s hooked to a trailer — and provide easier access to cargo the rest of the time. On sale this fall.

2024 Ford Raptor Ranger

Fans have been clamoring a Raptor off-road racing model since the day Ford revived its midsize pickup and the new second-generation pickup delivers. The Ranger Raptor boasts 405 hp and arrives later this year.

2024 GMC Acadia

2024 GMC Acadia (blue) and AT$ (white) at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

GMC’s familiar family-hauling SUV returns to its roots as a legitimate seven- or eight-seater with more room in the third row. The new model’s upright design recalls traditional SUVs and an AT4 model will offer increased ground clearance and a more capable all-wheel drive system. On sale early in 2024.

2024 Jeep Gladiator

Jeep’s midsize pickup gets a quieter ride and goodies including a nav system programmed with some of America’s great off-road trails. On sale this fall.

2024 Toyota Tacoma

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

The bright orange Tacoma on Toyota’s stand is a TRD Off-road model, as befits the top-selling midsize pickup’s reputation for go-anywhere durability. The Tacoma will offer a pair of turbocharged four-cylinder engines, including a hybrid that produces 326 hp and 456 pound-feet of torque. Gasoline powered Tacomas go on sale late this year. The hybrid arrives in the first quarter of 2024.

Some familiar brands are missing from the show floor, or have smaller stands than at pre-pandemic auto shows. Don’t blame their local dealers. They wanted to be at the show and match bigger players’ glitz, but their corporate HQs wouldn’t help cover the cost, I am told.

