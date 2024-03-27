Detroit automakers work to reroute exports and parts after Baltimore bridge collapse

The early morning news Tuesday of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore sent the auto industry scrambling to mitigate any disruption to business.

The 1.6-mile bridge spans the Patapsco River, which leads to the Port of Baltimore, a major hub for East Coast shipping. About 750,000 to 850,000 new vehicles go in and out of the port each year on haulers carrying about 1,000 cars each, auto industry experts said. Some parts used in vehicle assembly also pass through the port or across the bridge.

So far this month, Mazda had the most imports through Baltimore by dollar value, followed by Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of a container ship after it struck the bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024.

But Detroit's carmakers will feel the impact of the bridge catastrophe, too. For one, it will be costly for them because the incident will require rerouting vehicle exports to other ports and finding ways to offset any delays in receiving parts to factories, industry experts and the automakers said.

"It’s a key port," said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania. "It’s a big area and well-positioned because it’s so far inland so it catches the train lines and interstates up and down the nation. Everyone is retrenching at the moment to figure out what they’re doing" now that that waterway is closed down.

On Tuesday, General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis said they were working on making shipping alternatives.

Detroit automakers work on rerouting

GM, Ford and Stellantis — which makes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat vehicles — use the port mostly for exporting vehicles manufactured in North America to Europe, Fiorani said. So any interruption to exports will "require costly relocation of products to New Jersey, Virginia, or South Carolina. This will also hold up ships, already in short supply and now locked into the port, from keeping the trade routes flowing."

Story continues

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania.

Fiorani, who speaks to many auto industry companies, said the industry will move only the "key things" for now and put "everything else on the back burner."

"There’s no sense yet of how long (shipping) will be halted" as the debris from the bridge wreckage is cleared from the water, Fiorani said.

State of emergency

To understand the importance of this port, one must understand its massive size. Five years ago, Fiorani took a cruise out of Baltimore to Nova Scotia and he crossed under the bridge.

“I'm on a floating city going under the bridge and it’s way above you. It’s a high bridge," Fiorani told the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sit on top of a container ship after the bridge collapsed collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. The bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship, sending multiple vehicles and up to 20 people plunging into the harbor below. "Unfortunately, we understand that there were up to 20 individuals who may be in the Patapsco River right now as well as multiple vehicles," Kevin Cartwright of the Baltimore Fire Department told CNN. Ship monitoring website MarineTraffic showed a Singapore-flagged container ship called the Dali stopped under the bridge.

The Detroit Three brace for impact

Ford spokesman Lars Weborg told the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, early Tuesday, "Where workarounds are necessary, our team has already secured shipping alternatives."

The Ford Explorer SUV and Mustang muscle car are vehicles Ford ships out of Newark, New Jersey, to Europe, Weborg said. He did not have a list of the vehicles that Ford ships out of Baltimore.

Ford CFO John Lawler told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday that the incident will have a negative impact on deliveries of parts. He said Ford is looking to reroute car parts to other East Coast ports and it would draw on its experience with COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions, but that the supply chains will inevitably be lengthened.

“It’s a large port with a lot of flow through it, so it’s going to have an impact,” Lawler said on Bloomberg TV. “We’ll work on the workarounds.”

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore pictured in 2018.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly told the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, that GM uses the port to ship some vehicles "to select export markets." GM exports the Chevrolet Corvette, built in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to the United Kingdom through Baltimore as one example. Kelly said GM is working with its logistics providers to find shipping options at other ports, but GM expects only a minor impact on operations.

Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson told the Free Press in an emailed statement, "The Port of Baltimore is an important waterway for the automotive industry. We are initiating discussions with our various transportation providers on contingency plans to ensure an uninterrupted flow of vehicles to our customers and will continue to carefully monitor this situation."

Stellantis ships Jeep Wranglers, which are built in Toledo, out of the Port of Baltimore to Europe, Tinson said.

More: GM cuts ties with 2 data firms amid heated lawsuit over driver data

European automakers to feel the pain

As for land transportation, any trucks picking up or delivering freight from Baltimore will have to use tunnels now, adding time and cost on that end, said Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst of transportation and mobility at Guidehouse Insights in Detroit.

"For the Detroit automakers, I expect that the impact will probably be far less significant than for foreign branded automakers," Abuelsamid said. "(Detroit automakers) import and export relatively few vehicles to other parts of the world."

But the European automakers, including Volvo, Volkswagen Group, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, are likely to feel the biggest pain from this disruption, he said. The Korean automakers mostly use more Southern ports like Savannah, Georgia, as does BMW for exports from its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, he said.

Abuelsamid told the Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, that while the bridge collapse will cause traffic diversions that increase congestion on alternate routes, "most of the goods going in and out of the port should be able to use I-95 and other roads."

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Baltimore bridge collapse causes Detroit 3 to reroute exports, parts