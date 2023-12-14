Detroit-based security guard company must pay $50K in back wages to 42 workers, feds say

The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint in federal court Wednesday, seeking nearly $50,000 in back wages for Detroit Body Guards Protection Unit employees.

An investigation by the department found that the Detroit-based company, which provides armed security guards to multiple marijuana dispensaries in metro Detroit, among other clients, paid "straight time" for all hours worked from at least October 2021 through April 2022, instead of 1.5 times employees' regular rates for working overtime. It's seeking $47,439 in back wages and liquidated damages for 42 employees.

The investigation also found that the Detroit Body Guards Protection Unit misclassified certain overtime-eligible security guards as exempt executive employees and failed to pay them overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

In the complaint, the department named the company and its human resources director Carla Bland, who is responsible for the company’s day-to-day operations.

Bland is the mother of the founder of the business, Daniel Claxton, according to a Detroit Free Press story that highlighted the company in 2021. At the time, Claxton said Detroit Body Guards Protection Unit employed about 200 people, including the bodyguards, dispatch, management and human resources personnel, with Bland overseeing human resources.

At the time, Claxton described how shifts for bodyguards can be challenging, especially when they're protecting high-profile clients. Depending on the client’s schedule, the guards could be awake for days, he said.

When the Detroit Free Press called the Detroit Body Guards Protection Unit, an employee who answered the phone said the company didn't have any comment on the investigation.

Detroit Body Guards also currently owes $25,587 in back wages to employees after the division found the employer shortchanged them from August 2019 through October 2021. In that case, Bland signed an agreement with the department to pay the back wages due and to comply with the Wages and the Fair Labor Standards Act in the future.

