'Detroit: Become Human' is a game where your choices matter

Artificial intelligence and robotics are advancing at an ever-increasing clip. Still, we’re decades away from the kind of AI-powered humanoids that can rival our own cognitive and physical capabilities. But when that time does come, how will society react to these man-made creatures? And how will they react to us?

Those are the exact questions developer Quantic Dream explores in its upcoming Sony (SNE) PlayStation 4 exclusive “Detroit: Become Human.” Set in 2038, “Detroit” lets you play as three different androids as they learn to live in a world that’s conflicted with how to react to and work with these high-tech creations.

I played two hours of “Detroit” during a demo session, and sat down with director David Cage to discuss how Quantic Dream crafted the not-too-distant future of the game and explore it for myself.

Grounded in reality

If you’re thinking about a game about androids, chances are you’re picturing a title set 100 or more years from now where interstellar travel is the norm and we all inexplicably wear skin-tight space uniforms. But for Cage and team, the goal with “Detroit” was to ground the player in reality.

Quantic Dream set ‘Detroit’ 20 years in the future to make the game world more relatable. More

To do that, Quantic Dream set “Detroit” just 20 years in the future, in the year 2038. As a result, the world still looks a lot like it does today, but with some added high-tech features. Autonomous vehicles roam the streets, police drones hover overhead and androids walk among us.

Each of the three characters I played in “Detroit” were androids living in the titular city under vastly different circumstances. One serves as a negotiator, one a homemaker and one a companion and helper. The narrative structure sees you jump between each character’s plot line, ensuring the story never lags. It also breaks down into smaller, bite-sized portions that you can finish without taking up your entire evening.

In the first scene, I played as Connor, a negotiator tasked with talking a family’s deviant android out of jumping off of a building with a child. The game throws you right into the thick of things, making you use Connor’s ability to scan different pieces of evidence and items of interest to determine how this android became deviant and what you can do to save the child.

The android Kara fights her programming to save a child. More

Like much of my “Detroit” demo, you spend time exploring around a relatively contained environment, while manipulating various items using the right joystick. It’s a similar approach that Quantic Dream has used in its previous titles, making the story the focus of the game rather than the action.

Character movement felt a bit heavy and stilted at times, and I found myself accidentally moving rather than interacting with an object on occasion, but it wasn’t a frequent issue.

Quick-time events also showed up often while playing as Connor and as the android Kara, the character Quantic Dream created for a tech demo in 2012, which lead to the making of “Detroit.” Quick-time events have largely gone out of fashion in the game industry after being far too overdone during the PlayStation 3 era, but it works with a game like “Detroit” that provides a more cinematic experience than a traditional title.

Motion-capture androids

Quantic Dream is known for its work in using motion-capture techniques to hire high-profile actors from the television and movie industry to bring its games’ various characters to life. In “Beyond: Two Souls,” Quantic Dream used the technology to capture the performances of Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe. But with the power of the PlayStation 4, the company was able to drastically improve the look of its characters.