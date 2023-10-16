Detroit casino workers set possible strike for noon Tuesday

Detroit casino workers are preparing to walk out and strike at noon Tuesday unless a new labor agreement is reached between unions and the three casinos.

The Detroit Casino Council, which represents 3,700 casino workers across five unions, announced Monday afternoon that its negotiating committee voted to approve the decision.

The council has been in negotiations since early September for a new contract to replace one that expires at 11:59 p.m, Monday and workers recently voted overwhelmingly to authorize potential strikes at all three Detroit casinos — MGM Grand, MotorCity and Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

Detroit casino workers have never gone on strike. It is unclear whether all three casinos could remain open during such an action, given requirements to have workers trained and licensed by state regulators.

Negotiations between casino management and the Detroit Casino Council were still happening Monday afternoon. Details on the negotiations — and the sticking points — were not immediately available.

A news release from the council in the afternoon accused casino management of being "unwilling to deliver a fair contract for workers."

"Management has not met employees’ needs in terms of wages that keep up with inflation, health care, retirement security, technology language, fair workloads for housekeepers and more," the Detroit Casino Council's news release said.

More: Detroit casino workers could be headed for strike if no deal reached by midnight

Representatives for the three casinos were not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon on the council's assertions and strike plans.

The casino workers are under a three-year extension to a five-year contract from 2015. The casino council said they agreed to minimal wage increases back in 2020 for the three-year extension — 3% in total — to help the casinos during the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns.

Story continues

MGM Grand Detroit Hotel and Casino entrance in Detroit, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

The threat of a casino workers' strike comes at a time when about 34,000 UAW members are on strike in Michigan and other states, as well as another 1,000-plus UAW members employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

The Detroit Casino Council is composed of five unions representing most, although not all, of the workers at the three casinos: UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324 and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit casino workers set possible strike for noon Tuesday