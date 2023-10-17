Detroit casino workers go on strike as unions seek better wages, benefits

Thousands of Detroit casino workers went on strike Tuesday after negotiations between the three casinos and unions representing the workers failed to reach a new labor agreement by a noon deadline.

The strike is the first at the Detroit casinos — MGM Grand, MotorCity and Hollywood Casino at Greektown — since they opened in the late 1990s and 2000.

MGM Grand Detroit workers are seen striking outside the casino in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The Detroit Casino Council, which represents 3,700 casino workers across five unions, has been seeking better wages and benefits. Casino workers had been under a three-year extension to a five-year contract from 2015, and agreed in 2020 to minimal wage increases in that extension — 3% in total — to help the casinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns.

The contract was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday, but was extended 12 hours until noon.

There has been uncertainty as to whether all three casinos would remain open for business during a strike, given state requirements to have licensed and trained workers. The unions represent most, although not all, workers in the casinos, including those on the gaming floor, serving food and beverages and working in the casinos' attached hotels.

At least one casino, MGM Grand Detroit, has shared its plans to stay open during the strike.

"We intend to continue to operate our business during any potential strike and will remain open this week and beyond," an MGM Grand executive, Matt Buckley, told casino employees in a letter Tuesday morning. "We will take whatever lawful action is necessary to fill shifts and continue providing our customers with entertainment and service."

While the Detroit casinos are still seeing fewer in-person visitors and revenue compared to 2019, the unions point to how the January 2021 start of legal online gaming and sports gaming in Michigan opened new revenue streams. The unions also assert the casinos are operating with 1,500 fewer workers now than before the pandemic.

MGM Grand Detroit workers are seen striking outside the casino in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

The casino workers' strike comes at a time when about 34,000 UAW members are on strike in Michigan and other states, as well as another 1,000-plus UAW members employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

The Detroit Casino Council is composed of five unions representing most, although not all, of the workers at the three casinos: UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324 and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.

