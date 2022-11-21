U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.58
    -16.76 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,693.82
    -51.87 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,024.62
    -121.44 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.88
    -15.85 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    -1.17 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.60
    -16.80 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    -0.18 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0082 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1797
    -0.0099 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1040
    +1.7790 (+1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,045.58
    -531.94 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    368.80
    -3.56 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Detroit Free Press names Eversight a winner of the Michigan Top Workplaces 2022 award

Eversight
·3 min read

Recognition based solely on feedback obtained from employee engagement survey administered by third-party provider

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eversight, a nonprofit eye bank dedicated to restoring sight and preventing blindness worldwide through donation, transplantation and research, has been named a 2022 Top Workplace in Michigan through the Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces competition. This recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.  

“We have prioritized listening to our employees and taking the time to ensure that everything we do – whether it’s having a difficult and emotional conversation with a next of kin, providing cornea tissue to our surgeons for transplantation or research partners to find new treatments and cures for blinding eye diseases, empowering transplant recipients to share their life-changing stories, building authentic relationships with philanthropic supporters and community partners, or our day-to-day internal interactions – is aligned with our core culture and tied to our values of service, drive and trust,” said Diane Hollingsworth, Eversight president/CEO. “We are honored to be recognized with this award and look forward to continuing to foster an environment that elevates and empowers all our stakeholders.”   

In October, Eversight won three Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards in the areas of Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and being a Woman-Led organization. These awards are based on the same employee engagement survey and recognize organizations across the country that have made a positive impact on the workplace by prioritizing people. 

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”  

About Eversight 
Eversight is a nonprofit organization with a mission to restore sight and prevent blindness through the healing power of donation, transplantation and research. The Eversight network is responsible for recovering, evaluating and providing human eye tissue for transplantation; supporting research into the causes and cures of blinding eye conditions; promoting donation awareness through public and professional education; and providing humanitarian aid to people around the world in need of corneal transplantation. Operating in Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and South Korea, Eversight works in collaboration with surgeons, researchers, academic medical centers and eye banks across the United States and abroad. For more information, visit eversightvision.org.  

About Energage 
Making the world a better place to work together.TM 
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

CONTACT: Bret Hopman Eversight 734-780-2660 bhopman@eversightvision.org


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Loses 90% of Its Key European Oil Market Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- With just two weeks to go until European Union sanctions come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries, previously the mainstay of shipments from the Baltic and Arctic terminals.Russia shipped just 95,000 barrels a day to Rotterdam — its only remaining European destination for seaborne deliveries outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin — in the four weeks to Nov. 18. That’s down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day sent

  • DraftKings Says Investigating Report of Customer Accounts Being Hacked

    The customer support Twitter account for DraftKings acknowledges "customers having issues with their accounts."

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried: How wunderkinds go wild

    Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried were two tech entrepreneurs who rose and fell on bad decision-making. Coaching may have prevented disaster.

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than

  • New FTX CEO Paid $1,300 an Hour, Court Filings Show

    Non-executive directors hired in the wake of the crypto exchange’s collapse are earning $50,000 a month – but the fees may pale in comparison to the overall costs of corporate restructuring.

  • Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has spent big to attract swathes of Indian tourists to its shores, signed a free-trade deal with post-Brexit Britain and uncovered new Middle East markets during its 30-month trade rift with China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionIn Du

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • Tesla’s 19th recall this year is the least of shareholders’ headaches

    Three weeks into November, Tesla is already on its fourth recall of the month.

  • Musk Considers Further Twitter Layoffs in Sales on Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is considering firing more Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday, this time targeting the sales and partnership side of the business after mass resignations among engineers on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race P

  • Oil Slides on Potential OPEC+ Output Increase

    Oil prices slid after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers are discussing an increase in crude production. The move could help heal a rift with the Biden administration and keep oil flowing when the harshest sanctions to date strike the Russian energy industry starting Dec. 5. Brent-crude futures fell more than 4.5% to about $83.40 a barrel, extending earlier losses. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day is under discussion for the Dec. 4 meeting of OP

  • Employees or independent contractors? Fairness for America’s gig workers must come from entrepreneurs, not government.

    The new rules being promulgated by the U.S. Department of Labor about how to classify gig workers have evoked spirited responses on both sides of the issue. Labor activists want to see gig workers treated as employees, with employers paying a minimum wage, overtime, a portion of a worker’s Social Security taxes, and contributions to unemployment insurance. Companies that employ gig workers, meanwhile, want to treat them as independent contractors, as this eliminates investing in the assets supplied by the gig worker as well as the risk of overstaffing.

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Microsoft, Apple

    Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Microsoft, Apple are part of the Zacks Investment Ideas article.

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • Exro Technologies' Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for its World-Class Manufacturing and Innovation Centers in Calgary, Alberta

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO 9001:2015 certification at its world-class manufacturing center and engineering innovation center, both located in Calg

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and Other Celebs Named in FTX Lawsuit

    High-profile celebrities including Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Larry David were named as defendants in a lawsuit for their roles in promoting crypto exchange FTX. The lawyer behind the suit, Adam Moskowitz of Moskowitz Law Firm, discusses the legal considerations of the case and the outlook for celebrity crypto endorsements.

  • How To Save for Retirement Without a 401(K)

    You can retire a millionaire even if you don't have a 401(k). Find out how you can save for retirement without a 401(k).