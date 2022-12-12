U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

Detroit HVAC experts offer tips to improve HVAC safety and efficiency during the holiday season

·3 min read

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says homeowners can save some money on utility bills by ensuring their heating system is running at its most productive

DETROIT, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company, says Christmas is notable in its excesses, but homeowners can safely improve their HVAC's efficiency over the holidays.

C &amp; C Heating &amp; Air Conditioning says homeowners can save money on their utility bills by ensuring their heating system is running at its most efficient.
C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says homeowners can save money on their utility bills by ensuring their heating system is running at its most efficient.

"This time of year is hectic enough so doing some simply things that ensure your HVAC is running at its most efficient and under safe conditions can provide you with peace of mind," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "And, these things can also save you some money which is always handy to have during the holiday buying season."

Hottle said these tips should help homeowners have a worry-free holiday:

  1. Keep vents clear. With decorations, presents and the Christmas tree taking up space during the holidays, it's tempting to put these objects over vents. This makes the heating system struggle to put out the air needed to keep homes warm. This reduces efficiency and increases costs.

  2. Keep flammable objects away from the heat source. People often store their wrapping paper, packages and other flammable objects in hiding spots so their gifts remain a surprise; however, make sure that hiding spot isn't near the furnace or behind radiators where they can catch fire.

  3. Regularly change the filter. When a heating system has clogged or dirty filters, it has to work harder and longer. If homeowners are hosting additional guests, it may be necessary to change the filter more often than recommended since the system might be running more often than during normal schedules.

  4. Adjust the thermostat. If a homeowner is cooking more and hosting a houseful of guests, the system may not need to produce as much heat. The stove and the additional bodies could produce more heat, allowing homeowners to drop the thermostat two to three degrees.

  5. Use ceiling fans. Changing the rotation of ceiling fans during the winter moves the warm air trapped near the ceiling around the room, making homes feel warmer and reducing the need to turn up the thermostat.

  6. Call in an expert. If a system has not had its winter maintenance or is experiencing issues, homeowners should call in a heating professional to perform a tune-up or check the system for issues. Keeping the HVAC, furnace or boiler in good shape allows it to run at peak performance.

"It would be awful to ruin your holiday celebrations with a breakdown," Hottle said. "But it's equally important to reduce energy usage and utility costs by following these simple tips. There's no reason why you can't have a joyous holiday while still saving money and being a bit more ecofriendly."

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise in installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/detroit-hvac-experts-offer-tips-to-improve-hvac-safety-and-efficiency-during-the-holiday-season-301699545.html

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

