U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,045.25
    +79.25 (+2.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,970.00
    +409.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,097.00
    +362.25 (+3.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.50
    +34.50 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    -0.46 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +12.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0444
    +0.0114 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7730
    -0.0920 (-2.38%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +0.69 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    +0.0209 (+1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3800
    -1.6200 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,990.88
    -60.88 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.22
    +25.93 (+6.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.15
    +23.98 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

The Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology Honors Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles With 2023 EyesOn Design Lifetime Design Achievement Award

·3 min read

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology Honors Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles with 2023 EyesOn Design Lifetime Design Achievement Award
The Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology Honors Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles with 2023 EyesOn Design Lifetime Design Achievement Award

  • Annual award is given to automotive design honoree selected by previous winners

  • Ralph Gilles will receive award from mentor and retired Chrysler Corp. Head of Design Tom Gale at EyesOn Design Vision Honored ceremony on June 16, 2023, at the Conner Center, the former Dodge Viper assembly plant

  • EyesOn Design events provide financial support and raise awareness for the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology's (DIO) research and support for the visually impaired

The Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology (DIO), a division of the Department of Ophthalmology, Henry Ford Health, proudly announces Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles as the 2023 winner of the EyesOn Design Lifetime Design Achievement Award. EyesOn Design celebrates automotive design excellence of the past, present and future by drawing attention to the importance of design in the industry.

The recipient of this prestigious honor, now in its 36th year, is selected by previous winners. That elite list includes noted designers Chris Bangle, Peter Brock, Wayne Cherry, Willie G. Davidson, Walter de'Silva, Leonardo Fioravanti, Tom Gale, Giorgetto Giugiaro, Patrick LeQuement, Syd Mead, Shiro Nakamura, Stewart Reed, Peter Schreyer, Jack Telnack and Ed Welburn.

"Ralph is a respected leader within the automotive design community and his creativity and passion is reflected in his work. His understanding of the market, trends and car culture strategically positions him at the forefront of his profession," said Philip C. Hessburg, MD, medical director, Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, Department of Ophthalmology, Henry Ford Health. "At Stellantis, Ralph champions diversity and inclusion while promoting a work environment that encourages mutual respect and integrity. We're proud to honor him with this year's award."

In 2022, Gilles, 52, celebrates 30 years with Stellantis and its previous companies. He has overseen and contributed to the creation of a vast portfolio of eye-catching designs, and he turned out some of the most exciting vehicles on the road today wearing badges of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram Truck brands, such as the Chrysler 300, Dodge Viper SRT, Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and concept vehicles that include the Chrysler Portal, Chrysler Airflow and Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.

Vision Honored Awards

The Vision Honored award will be presented to Gilles by Gale, who served as Chrysler Corp. head of design from 1985 to 2000 and helped to transform the automaker into an automotive design leader. Gale mentored Gilles, helping to shape who he is today through leadership and guidance.

Vision Honored, the EyesOn Design awards dinner, will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Conner Center, the former Dodge Viper assembly plant in Detroit. The event kicks off the EyesOn Design weekend of events that culminates with the annual car show in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan: EyesOn Design at Ford House

EyesOn Design events, such as Vision Honored, provide financial support and raise awareness for the DIO's research and support for the visually impaired. For event information, visit www.EyesOnDesign.com or call (313) 824-4710.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Company website: www.stellantis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
Twitter: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-detroit-institute-of-ophthalmology-honors-stellantis-chief-design-officer-ralph-gilles-with-2023-eyeson-design-lifetime-design-achievement-award-301678226.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Recommended Stories

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Bain will buy Japanese apparel maker Mash Holdings for $1.44 billion

    Private equity firm Bain Capital will acquire Mash Holdings for about 200 billion yen ($1.44 billion), a spokesperson for the Japanese apparel maker said. The Tokyo-based company will use Bain's expertise to expand in overseas markets and is aiming on going public in the next three to five years, the spokesperson said. "We would like to expand further overseas in the future, centred on China," the spokesperson said.

  • Most CFOs never liked crypto—even before FTX’s collapse

    The fall of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges is a finance horror story.

  • Oil Slips to Lowest in Three Weeks on Souring Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil settled at the lowest price in nearly three weeks as a dollar rally and waning optimism over demand wiped out last week’s gains stemming from China’s less restrictive approach to Covid-19. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Market

  • AMC, APEs lead meme-stock rally. CEO Adam Aron says AMC will still accept crypto.

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and the company’s AMC preferred equity units, known as APEs, continued their rally before opening bell on Monday, climbing 12.2% and 11.2%, respectively. Fellow meme stock GameStop Corp.’s (GME) stock rose 2.3% before opening bell, after ending Friday’s session up 4.9%. Movie theater chain and meme stock darling AMC (AMC) reported its 12th consecutive quarterly loss last week, sending the company’s stock falling 7.7% last Wednesday.

  • Matteo Marzotto’s MinervaHub Continues to Grow

    The investment holding has given a mandate to Rothschild to find a large-sized investor to accompany the group in future acquisitions.

  • Labcorp chooses Oracle Cerner technology to help manage Ascension hospital labs in 10 states

    Oracle Cerner and Labcorp have partnered to manage hospital laboratories in 10 states, including Kansas.

  • Philippine central bank to raise rates by 75 bps- Reuters poll

    The Philippine central bank will opt for a jumbo 75 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday to combat soaring inflation and limit weakening in the peso from the U.S. Federal Reserve's own rate moves, a Reuters poll showed. With inflation at 7.7% in October, well above the central bank's target range of 2%-4%, and the Fed was not expected to stop hiking anytime soon, economists predicted the overnight borrowing rate will go even higher than previously thought. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) signalled earlier this month it planned to hike by that amount at this month's meeting to match the Fed, leading to unanimity among economists in a Nov. 8-14 Reuters poll predicting it would.

  • BOJ's Kuroda vows to continue monetary easing for now, focuses on wages

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would stick to monetary easing to support the economy for the present in order to achieve sustainable and stable inflation accompanied by wage growth. Wage inflation, which has lagged policymakers expectations, is set to again take centre stage during pay talks next spring and should determine how successful Japan would be in spurring a virtuous cycle of demand-led economic and price growth. Kuroda said the job market will likely tighten, particularly at service sector firms, many of which employ low-paid part timers and contract workers.

  • Biotech firm Moleculin touts strong cash position, clinical trials in Q3 earnings call

    Moleculin officials discussed results in some of the company's COVID-19 therapeutic drug trials, as well as cash that is anticipated to fund operations through 2024

  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -18.18% and 44.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman Is Hiring in the Middle East to Tap Deals, Fund Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionUS Stocks Climb as Fed’s Brainard Buoys Sentiment: Markets WrapGoldman Sachs Group Inc. is expanding across the Middle East as growing foreign interest and positive economic factors prompt a boom in dealmaking and a

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Rheinmetall to acquire Spanish ammunition maker Expal for $1.24 billion

    Expal , which is a subsidiary of Spanish explosives manufacturer Maxam, has scope for potential annual sales of EUR700 to EUR800 million, the German defense company said Sunday.

  • CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Ryan VanDePutte Joins Inspirant Group as Sales Director

    Fast-Growing Management UNconsulting Firm Is Employee Certified as a Great Place To Work™

  • Green Plains Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 82

    IBD's proprietary RS Rating measures technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that identifies how a stock's price action over the last 52 weeks matches up against other publicly traded companies. Is Green Plains Stock A Buy? Green Plains stock is trying to complete the right side of a cup without handle with a 41.35 entry.

  • Dentsply stock tumbles after results fall well below expectations, $1.1 billion charge taken

    Shares of Dentsply Sirona Inc. tumbled 9.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the dental products maker reported third-quarter results that were well below expectations and cuts its full-year outlook, citing weaker demand, supply chain challenges and unfavorable currency translation. The company swung to a net loss of $1.08 billion, or $5.01 a share, from net income of $84 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $1.1 billion charge due to we

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • Netflix stock rides 7-month high amid ad tier rollout

    Netflix stock (NFLX) is at a 7-month high.

  • Akoustis Registers 198% Revenue Growth In Q1 Aided By Production Ramp Up Across 5G Mobile, Infra, Automotive Markets

    Akoustis Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 198% year-on-year to $5.57 million, marginally beating the consensus of $5.56 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.28) missed the consensus loss of $(0.20). Akoustis held $60.7 million in cash and equivalents. Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, "Our current growth is being driven largely by production ramps of our patented XBAW RF filter solutions to multiple customers across our diverse end marke