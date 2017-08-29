U.S. Markets open in 1 hr 54 mins

Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford Gets $135 Million Contract

Douglas A. McIntyre

According to several media reports, Detroit Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford has become the highest paid player in the NFL. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first posted the news that Stafford would make $135 million over five years, with a first season payment of $27 million.

The Lions' management tweeted:

We have agreed to terms with QB Matthew Stafford on a five-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

ESPN reported the contract included a signing bonus of $50 million and $92 million in guaranteed payments beyond that.

Stafford is rated as an above-average quarterback, although some place him in the top 10 in the league. He is a prolific passer who racks up large numbers of passing yards per season. However, he is prone to interception and leads a team that has not been considered a candidate to go deep into the playoffs for years. He has passed for 4,000 yards or more in the past six seasons, but the Lions' three post-season games during his tenure have all been losses.

ALSO READ: Sports Teams Running Out of Fans

Stafford has never been considered an elite quarterback in the NFL, a designation that goes to Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers, Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, each of whom has won at least one Super Bowl.

Stafford ranked eighth last season in total quarterback ratings with a score of 70.2, against the leader Matt Ryan, who had a rating of 83.3. Brady was second at 83.0. Among the 12 quarterbacks who played in the post-season, Stafford ranked ninth.

Stafford is 29 in a league where top quarterbacks often play into their late 30s, so the Lions' contract wraps him up for what is likely to be the balance of his career.

Related Articles

  • World
    CNBC

    European markets hit six-month low on North Korea jitters, euro rises to $1.20

    European markets were on track for their worst one-day loss in 11 months as geopolitical concerns surrounding North Korea raised fresh jitters across global markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 (^STOXX) hit a six-month low, down by 1.3 percent with all sectors trading in negative territory. Media and insurance stocks were the worst-performing sectors on fresh concerns over escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States.

  • President Trump's Approval Rating Just Hit Another All-Time Low (Again)
    Politics
    Time

    President Trump's Approval Rating Just Hit Another All-Time Low (Again)

    President Donald Trump’s approval rating hit a new all-time low in Gallup’s weekly tracker on Monday, as he deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the backlash to his pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Just 35% of adults approve of how Trump is handling the job of president more than 200 days into his term, according to Gallup. By comparison, former President Barack Obama’s approval rating was 50% at this time during his first term.

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Owns Whole Foods — But Should You Buy?
    Business
    InvestorPlace

    Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Owns Whole Foods — But Should You Buy?

    In mid-June, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced it would pay $13.7 billion to buy Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM). Today, Amazon celebrated its first official day in charge of WFM by slashing prices by as much as 43%. For Amazon’s part, the company isn’t wasting any time getting started.

  • Sports
    Mashable Videos

    Cap One Spark

    No description available

  • S&P 500 Futures Dive On North Korea Missile Launch; These 4 Stocks Show Why Buy Points Are Key
    Business
    Investor's Business Daily

    S&P 500 Futures Dive On North Korea Missile Launch; These 4 Stocks Show Why Buy Points Are Key

    Futures for the S&P 500 index sank 0.7% vs. fair value Monday evening after North Korea fired a missile that crossed over Japan before crashing into the ocean. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8% while Dow Jones industrial futures slid 0.6%, or more than 100 points. Earlier this month, President Trump earlier this month vowed "fire and fury" for the rogue nuclear-armed nation, but tensions had died down in recent weeks. XAutoplay: On | OffIn today's choppy market, it's key to follow proper buy and sell rules. Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL) supplier Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), leading gold ETF SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and Biogen (BIIB) all showed Monday the importance of waiting on proper buy points before

  • Showtime Slammed with Class Action Lawsuit Over Mayweather vs. McGregor Pay-Per-View Problems
    Business
    MMA Weekly

    Showtime Slammed with Class Action Lawsuit Over Mayweather vs. McGregor Pay-Per-View Problems

    Showtime just got done with a huge fight on Saturday night, but it appears the battle is not over yet. It was revealed on Monday that a class action lawsuit was filed in Oregon against Showtime by customers who were unhappy with streaming issues that caused numerous issues during the pay-per-view broadcast for the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. The lawsuit accuses Showtime of “unlawful trade practices and unjust enrichment” due to the issues existing with the pay-per-view broadcast.

  • These Memes Capture All Your Feelings About the Epic Game of Thrones Finale
    Entertainment
    Time

    These Memes Capture All Your Feelings About the Epic Game of Thrones Finale

    Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones. The Game of Thrones finale wrapped up a season full of trials for the toughest people in the Seven Kingdoms with a series of major revelations. In the words of Missandei, “many

  • China’s trendiest hotpot chain is winning praise for admitting it ran a rat-infested kitchen
    Business
    Quartz

    China’s trendiest hotpot chain is winning praise for admitting it ran a rat-infested kitchen

    In China, scandals over food hygiene and safety are common—and so is public anger over companies trying to cover up problems. Known for its spicy Sichuan-style broth and meticulous service, which includes offering manicures to customers waiting in line, Haidilao has been China’s most popular hotpot chain in recent years. On Aug. 25 news broke of a rat-infested kitchen at one of its Beijing outlets, and the word spread quickly on Chinese social media, especially Weibo.

  • How to answer 'Tell me about yourself' in a job interview
    Lifestyle
    CNBC

    How to answer 'Tell me about yourself' in a job interview

    Desperate to appear more qualified, I highlighted some extracurricular activities that showed my skills and work ethic . "Be prepared to share a story that demonstrates you have good judgement when faced with business challenges or tricky work situations," says Kuhl.

  • A rare sighting of the most powerful man in combat sports at the Mayweather fight
    Sports
    Quartz

    A rare sighting of the most powerful man in combat sports at the Mayweather fight

    After beating Conor McGregor on Aug. 26, Floyd Mayweather was filmed walking back to his locker room. As everyone in his camp cheered and gave him a standing ovation, Mayweather walked to the back and hugged a taller man in a business suit. Boxing fans were excited. This was the first time Al Haymon has been spotted, let alone caught on camera, in a long time. Haymon, Mayweather’s manager and a man who never gives interviews, has been running boxing from behind the scenes for years and has become the most powerful man in the sport. By turning a fight between a UFC star and a five-weight boxing champion into possibly the biggest fight ever, with revenues set to exceed $600 million, it seems Haymon

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Baby Girl Is Named August. Here's What Her Name Means
    Celebrity
    Time

    Mark Zuckerberg’s Baby Girl Is Named August. Here's What Her Name Means

    In a letter posted to Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg announced the birth of his second child. Fitting to the month of her birth, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, named their second daughter August. Typically, August is a more common baby name for boys than for girls.

  • Here's How Katy Perry Summed Up the New Taylor Swift at the VMAs
    Entertainment
    Time

    Here's How Katy Perry Summed Up the New Taylor Swift at the VMAs

    Taylor Swift may not have showed up at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards in the flesh, but her presence certainly was felt. First, she dropped her new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” during the live broadcast. Dressed as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, Perry gave a quick recap of what had gone down at the awards show so far for viewers just tuning in from watching the season finale of Thrones instead, which started midway through the VMAs broadcast.

  • Does Microsoft's brass still believe it has a chance in the phone market?
    Business
    ZDNet

    Does Microsoft's brass still believe it has a chance in the phone market?

    Is it time for Microsoft to dump Windows Phone and start making Android smartphones? A New York Post report -- that one of Microsoft's more celebrated US business customers for Windows Phones is dumping the platform -- raises some interesting questions about Redmond's future mobility plans. The Post reported on Aug. 28 that the New York Police Department (NYPD) is going to scrap the 36,000 Nokia phones running the Windows Phone OS, which it has been rolling out for the past two years. Microsoft dropped support for Windows Mobile 8.1 in July 2017. But the two handset models the NYPD purchased, the Lumia 640XL and Lumia 830, both were among the Windows Phones that were upgradable to Windows 10

  • Japan might finally get a big win in defense exports after years of frustration
    World
    Quartz

    Japan might finally get a big win in defense exports after years of frustration

    When Japan redrew its arms exports restrictions in early 2014, it had every reason to believe its firms would quickly succeed in selling military hardware, given their technical and manufacturing prowess. According to the Nikkei Asian Review, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approached Japan (paywall) to buy several C-2s, a transport aircraft made by Kawasaki Heavy Industries capable of carrying amphibious and combat vehicles to remote islands. In April last year Japan looked well positioned to win a nearly $40 billion contract to supply Australia with new submarines, only to lose to France’s DCNS Group.

  • Goldman: Pro investors are beating the market with these 11 stocks
    Finance
    CNBC

    Goldman: Pro investors are beating the market with these 11 stocks

    Stocks most owned by hedge funds and mutual funds managing nearly $4 trillion are handily beating the market this year, according to Goldman Sachs."Both mutual funds and hedge funds have enjoyed strong YTD returns … Key sector overweights lead to outperformance

  • Business
    CNBC Videos

    Geopolitical turbulence has not yet translated into econo...

    CNBC's Nancy Hungerford speaks to Michael Spence, professor at NYU Stern, about the latest news out of North Korea.

  • Breaking Down Whether Those Two Game of Thrones Characters Are Still Alive After That Final Scene
    Entertainment
    Time

    Breaking Down Whether Those Two Game of Thrones Characters Are Still Alive After That Final Scene

    Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones. Tormund Giantsbane faced an enemy even more terrifying than a group of wights on Sunday night’s season finale of Game of Thrones. Tormund and Beric ran for their lives, but initially it was unclear whether they survived.

  • Science
    Oilprice.com

    Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

    For years nuclear fusion was the stuff of sci-fi books and movies, but technology has brought it, like so many other things, closer to reality.  Nuclear fusion, unlike fission, involves smashing particles together to generate energy. Basically, as Bloomberg Energy author Jing Cao explained in a detailed June overview, it’s like recreating the Sun on Earth.

  • Maisie Williams Just Summed Up Every Game of Thrones Fan's Reaction to the Season 7 Finale
    Entertainment
    Time

    Maisie Williams Just Summed Up Every Game of Thrones Fan's Reaction to the Season 7 Finale

    Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones. Following Sansa and Arya Stark’s epic bait and switch on Littlefinger in Game of Thrones‘ season seven finale, Maisie Williams — who plays the younger Stark sister — took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the climactic episode. The 20-year-actress also added a gif of America’s Next Top Model judge J. Alexander making a face of pure shock for good measure.

  • 5 Things To Know About Uber’s New CEO
    Business
    International Business Times

    5 Things To Know About Uber’s New CEO

    Uber on Sunday selected Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of an online travel platform Expedia Inc, as the company’s new CEO. Ending the company’s contentious search, Khosrowshahi was chosen by the board of directors at Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] following the board meetings over the weekend, according to two sources having the knowledge of the decision, reports said. Khosrowshahi, 48, an Iranian-born American businessman has been the CEO of Expedia since 2005 when the global online travel platform saw rapid expansion.

  • Can Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Clean Up the Vega GPU Launch Mess?
    Business
    InvestorPlace

    Can Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Clean Up the Vega GPU Launch Mess?

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has some public relations work to do. The company claimed a MSRP on the Vega graphics cards that no longer exists. While the gaming community may look at Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) GTX 1070/1080 cards instead, crypto currency miners will continue snapping up Vega GPUs.

  • Business
    The Motley Fool

    Forget Kinder Morgan, Inc.: These 2 Stocks Are Better High-Yield Buys -- The Motley Fool

    Oil and natural gas midstream giant Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) just announced plans for a 60% dividend increase in 2018. That increase is to be followed by 25% increases in 2019 and 2020. That sounds great, but it still doesn't get the company's dividend back to where it was before the 2016 dividend cut, a move partially driven by a heavy debt load. And that's why Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) are better buys.     The back story of a dividend cut Toward the end of 2015, Kinder Morgan announced that it expected to increase its dividend in 2016. Management explained that it was committed to "continue to return cash to our shareholders

  • Oracle Hiring 5,000 for Cloud Business in Race With Salesforce
    Business
    Bloomberg

    Oracle Hiring 5,000 for Cloud Business in Race With Salesforce

    Oracle Corp. is hiring another 5,000 employees for its cloud software business as it fights Salesforce.com Inc. for market share in the fast-growing industry. The move is the latest in a back-and-forth between Oracle and its main rival that last week saw Salesforce Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff bragging he was on track to generate $10 billion in cloud revenue this year, a goal Oracle was trying to hit first. It also comes as other major U.S. tech companies are touting their domestic hiring plans in a bid to avoid the ire of President Donald Trump. Amazon.com Inc. has pledged to hire more than 100,000 workers by 2018 and has been holding job fairs across the U.S. Apple Inc. has promised to invest $1 billion in advanced U.S. manufacturing, and its key supplier Foxconn Technology Group is building a factory in Wisconsin.

  • A Thrilling Game of Thrones Finale Sets Up a Bold New Story
    Entertainment
    Time

    A Thrilling Game of Thrones Finale Sets Up a Bold New Story

    Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones. A startlingly effective Game of Thrones season finale Sunday night bid farewell — among other entities — to the longstanding Wall that stood between humanity and chaos. Little things first, as it were: The death of Littlefinger brought to an end a somewhat frustrating parlor game among fans of guessing who was wearing whose face (was Arya impersonating Sansa?

  • Six Flags CEO bought $3 million worth of company's shares to prove theme park giant's value
    Business
    CNBC

    Six Flags CEO bought $3 million worth of company's shares to prove theme park giant's value

    Six Flags' (NYSE: SIX) stock may have gotten hit after a weaker-than-expected earnings report in July, but CEO Jim Reid-Anderson told CNBC that he has since only reaffirmed his faith in the company. "Last Friday, I spent $3 million buying the company's shares because I believe that the stock price, where it is today, doesn't reflect the true value of this company," Reid-Anderson told " Mad Money " host Jim Cramer on Monday. Reid-Anderson took the role of CEO on July 18 after the sudden retirement of former Six Flags CEO John Duffey.