Detroit’s luxury apartment market is filling fast, but big test lies ahead in 2024

In the greater downtown Detroit market for upscale housing, it's no longer so lonely at the top — and may even be starting to get crowded.

A succession of luxury apartment buildings have opened in the past nine months, greatly expanding options for those with the desire and financial means to live in new amenity-filled buildings with stunning views, impressive addresses and rent prices that might startle longtime Detroiters, but would be seen as a bargain in some larger cities like Chicago.

These hundreds of new apartments — with hundreds more coming soon — are now posing a test for the depth of the Detroit market for high-end housing.

People stand inside the Book Tower building during its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

While demand for new apartments in and around downtown seemed nearly insatiable in the mid to late 2010s before the COVID-19 pandemic and rise of remote and "hybrid" office work, this recent surge of units is adding some slack to the market.

Many of the latest buildings have yet to lease up, with developers seemingly holding out for tenants who will pay close to their full asking rent. Some are dangling one-time move-in discounts, rather than adjust their rents to a lower baseline.

And the market's biggest test still lies ahead.

The People Mover goes past the new apartment tower The Residences at Water Square on the former site of the Joe Louis Arena on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Later next month, a newly constructed 25-story, 496-unit luxury apartment building, The Residences at Water Square, is expected to open at the former Joe Louis Arena site on the downtown riverfront. This giant glass tower will have some of the highest-ever asking rents in Detroit, with one-bedroom, 668-square-foot units on upper floors starting at over $4,000 a month.

Whether the Detroit market can successfully absorb so much high-end product is the big question of 2024. Real estate insiders say it typically takes about a year in Detroit to fill a new apartment building, with a 95% occupancy level generally considered as stabilized and successful for a development.

Yet even if there is some near-term indigestion from so many pricey units arriving at once, market observers say they remain upbeat about the long-term prospects for downtown Detroit housing.

A view from what will become the sky lounge at The Residences at Water Square on the former site of the Joe Louis Arena on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Todd Sachse, CEO of Sachse Construction and partner in Broder Sachse Real Estate, said Detroit is still far behind other Midwest cities such as Columbus, Cincinnati and Minneapolis in terms of the amount of downtown-area market-rate housing units.

Detroit also is still at the point where each new development helps downtown become a more desirable destination, generating future demand for even more housing and new businesses, according to Sachse.

“More begets more," he said. "And the more that’s built the more stable it becomes, because we have a population of people that live here and are working here and are shopping here and eating here."

As for the nearly 500 luxury apartments hitting the market soon with The Residences at Water Square, Sachse said many are rooting for the building to succeed.

"It is pioneering in rent, it is pioneering in location. Everybody wants it to be successful," he said. "I hope they lease it up. It would be so great for the city to have that clientele here."

What's open now

Some of the recent upscale building openings include Dan Gilbert's newly restored 229-unit Book Tower in downtown, the all-new Greektown high-rise of 153 apartments and 12 for-sale condos known as The Exchange, and the initial phase of Lafayette West, 401 Rivard St. near I-375, which has 102 apartments and 35 condos.

An exterior view of the newly constructed Lafayette West.

They all welcomed their first residents last spring or summer, and each still showed significant open unit availability recently on their websites.

Their openings came in the wake of an earlier string of new post-pandemic residential buildings: The Press/321 building at 321 Lafayette (105 units); the City Club Apartments CBD at 313 Park Ave. (288 units); and several rehabs near Capitol Park.

The latest luxury arrival is The Perennial Corktown along Michigan Avenue in Corktown, across from the former Tiger Stadium site. The new seven-story, 188-unit building had its grand opening earlier this month with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and City Council President Mary Sheffield in attendance.

A view of the great room during a ribbon-cutting event for the newly completed Perennial Corktown upscale housing development in Corktown on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

It is among the most amenity-packed apartment buildings in Detroit, boasting a residents' lounge like that found in boutique hotels, a resort-like swimming pool deck and a full-size gym. Its one-bedroom units rent in the $2,000s with two-bedrooms in the $3,000s (10% of the units are set aside as "affordable" with significantly lower rents).

One of the developers, Hunter Pasteur CEO Randy Wertheimer, was asked at the grand opening whether he thinks Detroit's upscale housing market could be getting oversaturated.

“I hope not," he said "I think we’ll find out in the next six to 12 months."

Hunter Pasteur CEO Randy Wertheimer speaks during a ribbon-cutting event for the newly completed Perennial Corktown upscale housing development in Corktown on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

He continued: "But I think that Detroiters want and deserve high-quality places to live — and we’re providing that.

"When you see the amenities that we have here, we are raising the bar in residential living in the downtown Detroit market. And there is demand, there are people who want to pay to have the nicest place to live. And I don’t know what that number is. I don’t think it’s a scientific answer.

"But I think if there’s 1,000 units that are coming online between middle of ’23 and the end of ’24, I think the Detroit market can absorb it.”

A rendering of the pool and courtyard area is shown during a ribbon-cutting event for the newly completed Perennial Corktown upscale housing development in Corktown on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

A pandemic-induced dip

The vacancy rate for downtown apartments ticked up early in the pandemic, as many downtown office employers shifted to remote work.

The overall rate — not counting condos, senior or subsidized housing — was just under 18% in the fourth quarter of last year, up from about 10% at the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to data from CoStar Group, compiled by the Downtown Detroit Partnership. To be sure, that latest figure includes multiple buildings that just opened.

Todd Sachse said that his firm's Detroit apartment buildings, which include high-end properties such as The Albert in Capitol Park and The Scott in Midtown, were essentially full until COVID hit, then saw occupancy dip to 80% or so. Today, those properties are back in the low to mid 90s, he said, and will likely continue to rise as more employers call workers back to the office.

Todd Sachse of Broder & Sachse real estate services photographed in 2014 in the common area lounge at The Albert, originally designed by architect Albert Kahn and built in 1929 in Capitol Park in Detroit.

"It is definitely rebounding," Sachse said of the greater downtown housing market. "It is not back to pre-pandemic levels — it is not back to 2019 — but nothing like it was in '21 and ‘22.' ”

In the Midtown and New Center areas, a recent survey of about 110 apartment buildings and over 5,200 units found "strong leasing activity," especially at newly built and newly rehabbed buildings, according to Vanessa Greco, data manager for the nonprofit Midtown Detroit Inc.

The average occupancy rate was 93%. That was down from 98% before the pandemic and openings of several new developments, including the 204-unit Woodward West building just north of Little Caesars Arena and the Ilitch organization rehab of the 92-unit Eddystone, which neighbors the arena and was fully leased within a year of its December 2021 opening.

Hotel Eddystone in Detroit, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

"There is more of a softening among older properties lacking the significant renovations needed to keep up with the new housing stock entering the market," Greco said in an email. "This is most prevalent near Wayne State's campus and among buildings charging above market rents."

Easier to finance than condos

Many of the recently opened luxury buildings were conceived before the pandemic. And pandemic-related financing challenges and construction delays may explain why they finished in quick succession, as the pandemic reset and put many developments on similar timelines, according to Jerome Huez, co-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/The Loft Warehouse in Detroit.

A reason why most of the new luxury housing has been for lease and not for purchase is because it is still easier for developers in Detroit to get financing for new apartments than it is for condos, Huez said.

One anticipated aberration will be the nearly 100 luxury condos that will fill the top floors of Dan Gilbert's Hudson's site skyscraper. That 49-story tower is still under construction and asking prices for the condos — and availability dates — haven't been announced.

High mortgage rates attract renters

Detroit's luxury apartments could be benefitting from today's high mortgage rates.

For instance, Huez said he has clients who ordinarily would be buying property, but instead are renting in nice buildings in Detroit as they wait for mortgage rates to drop.

"That will be interesting to see what’s going to happen when interest rates go down," Huez said. "Are we going to see some of these apartments struggling a little bit and some of those clients switching to buyers?"

He has also had clients arriving from more expensive cities who find Detroit's rent prices for upscale buildings a relative bargain.

"All of these prices that are surprising to you and I, coming from New York, coming from Chicago, these are pretty cheap or very decent to get brand-new construction and beautiful views,” Huez said.

Still, apartment developers aren't cheering on high interest rates. Higher rates make construction loans more expensive, which isn't good for projects that have to get off the ground.

Such financing challenges are likely why Detroit has lately seen more ribbon cuttings for market-rate housing than ground breakings, industry observers say.

Where's Target?

One long-awaited but apparently stalled upscale development is City Club Apartments Midtown, a planned apartment complex of roughly 350 units for the corner of Woodward and Mack avenues, near the Whole Foods, that would be anchored by a small-format Target store. But no ground has moved since the project's 2021 announcement.

The Target store would anchor a planned apartments development at the southeast corner of Mack Avenue and Woodward Avenue in Midtown Detroit.

A Target spokesperson said this month that "due to ongoing delays and complications with the project, we are no longer pursuing a store in this location.” A representative for City Club Apartments CEO Jonathan Holtzman didn't respond to a Free Press inquiry. However, Holtzman told Crain's Detroit this month that the whole project is still moving forward and Target has a legally binding lease to go there.

Two blocks north on Woodward, an approximately 300-unit housing development — The Mid — was once expected to get underway in 2022, although construction hasn't begun. A development representative couldn't be reached for comment.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl

