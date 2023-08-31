Detroit man plans vacation after winning $300k in Michigan Lottery's Bingo Blockbuster game

A Detroit man won a top prize of $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Bingo Blockbuster game.

Jamaar Fields, 45, bought the winning ticket for the Bingo Blockbuster game out of curiosity from Fenkell Express located at 19850 Fenkell Street in Detroit.

"I don't usually play Bingo games, so when I scratched the ticket off I just couldn't understand what I was seeing," said Fields. "I took the ticket up to the store, and they scanned it and told me to call the Lottery. That's when I knew I had won a good size prize.

"I called my niece, and she came over to look at the ticket," Fields said. "When she told me how much I had won, I couldn't believe my ears."

Winning ticket Jamaar Fields

Fields visited the Lottery headquarters on August 31 to claim his prize. He plans to invest in his business and take a vacation with his winnings.

"Once everything settles down, I'm taking a vacation to sit on the beach and eat a big bowl of fruit," Fields said.

What is the Bingo Blockbuster game?

The Bingo Blockbuster game costs $5 per ticket and offers players the chance to win prizes ranging from $5 to $300,000.

What are the odds of winning Bingo Blockbuster?

The Michigan Lottery reports that the odds of winning the Bingo Blockbuster are 1 in 3.72. There is only one $300,000 ticket remaining after Fields became the second winner this year.

In 2023, the game started with a budget of $2,013,792. As of August 31, $455,461 remains for players to win.

Biggest instant game jackpot winner in US

In 2022, A Michigan resident won the largest prize ever from a scratch-off ticket, taking home $6 million from Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game.

A Virginia man won the largest online instant game when he won $1,817,588 playing "Jackpot Spectacular."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bingo scratch off game funded Michigan lottery winner's vacation