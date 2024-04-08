Detroit Metro Airport launches free loyalty program offering gift cards, airline miles

Detroit Metropolitan Airport has launched a free loyalty program that offers members gift cards, airline miles and cash back for money spent at the airport.

The program, called DTW Rewards, will offer customers the chance to earn points when they shop and eat at Detroit Metro Airport, and will also offer the airport customer data it says it will use to improve the passenger experience, the Wayne County Airport Authority, the entity that operates the airport, said in a news release Monday.

Detroit Metro Airport partnered with GlidePathCX, a platform designed for airports to improve customer loyalty and spending, to offer the rewards program.

Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus on Friday, June 30, 2023.

More on DTW: Detroit Metro Airport ranks as 3rd best in America

More on DTW: Shuttle bus from downtown Detroit to Metro Airport to begin service in March

To enroll in the program, customers can visit DTWRewards.com or connect to airport Wi-Fi. Members will then link their credit or debit card accounts to earn points as they shop and dine at Detroit Metro Airport and more than 100 other participating airports.

The rewards program is open to the traveling public, airport employees and DTW Destination Pass holders, a pass that offers non-ticketed visitors same-day access to the Evans and McNamara terminals.

Contact Adrienne Roberts: amroberts@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: New DTW loyalty program offers cash back, miles for airport spending