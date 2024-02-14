Detroit’s skyline looks different with uptick in high-rise construction

Grand opening ceremonies for new Detroit high-rises used to happen once or twice a decade.

Lately, the mayor has been cutting a ribbon on a new skyscraper at least once a year — and the count goes up when including grand reopenings for once-vacant but newly restored high-rises.

This uptick in construction of buildings with 15 stories or more underscores downtown Detroit's resurgence since its 2013-14 bankruptcy and the continued optimism for the city's future, even as the daytime population of workers in downtown office buildings has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

It is also reshaping the city's appearance.

Mayor Mike Duggan remarked on that point earlier this month during a ribbon-cutting event for a newly built 25-story glass high-rise on the downtown riverfront. The development, know as The Residences at Water Square, is a 496-unit luxury apartment building, located on the former site of Joe Louis Arena.

“For the first time in decades, we are witnessing the redrawing of the skyline in the city of Detroit," told the crowd of about 150 packed into the building's lobby.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan talks to the crowd gathered in the lobby of The Residences at Water Square before a ribbon cutting ceremony

He then reeled off names of other recently completed high-rises, plus a few projects that are underway.

Here is a list of new tall buildings in Detroit and several that are still to come.

The Residences at Water Square

This 25-story glass skyscraper was developed by Detroit-based Sterling Group and built in just two years. It contains 496 luxury apartments and tops out at about 300 feet in height. The first residents were to move in late last week.

The Exchange

The Exchange at 310 Gratiot in downtown Detroit

This new 16-story high-rise opened last summer at 310 Gratiot in Greektown. It has 165 upscale apartments, of which 12 were for-sale condos on the top two floors.

It was built in under two years by Southfield-based Barton Malow using a novel top-down construction method of LIFTbuild technology, in which floorplates were constructed at ground level, then hoisted up concrete and steel "spines" and locked into place.

Huntington Tower

The commercial headquarters for Huntington Bank sits at the intersection of Woodward and W. Elizabeth Street in Detroit

The new 20-story Huntington Tower opened in September 2022 at 2025 Woodward, across from Comerica Park. It houses Huntington Bank's commercial banking operations.

The ground level has a lobby and Huntington branch. Floors 2 through 11 are a parking garage, with the top half of the tower offices for the bank's employees.

The tower was built in the footprint of a surface parking lot and an empty 10-story, 1950s office building, the Michigan Mutual Liability Annex, which was demolished. It also was developed by Detroit-based Sterling Group.

Future 25-story hotel

A rendering of the proposed 25-story, 600-room hotel.

And the Sterling Group is staying busy. The firm recently unveiled plans to build a 25-story hotel that would attach to Huntington Place convention center, formerly known as Cobo Hall.

The 600-room hotel would go between Huntington Place and the newly completed Residences at Water Square. It would connect to Huntington Place via a tunnel and a skybridge, and also contain two restaurants and about 50,000 square feet of meeting space.

Sterling Group executives have said they hope to break ground in the middle of this year — pending various city approvals — and anticipate a 2027 grand opening. Once completed, it would be the second-largest hotel in Detroit behind the 1,328-room Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center.

Hudson's site skyscraper

Bedrock is building a skyscraper at the former Hudson's site at 1208 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, is finishing construction of a 49-story skyscraper at 1208 Woodward, the former site of the J.L. Hudson downtown department store. The skyscraper is expected to contain a 210-room luxury Edition Hotel and just under 100 condos above the hotel on its upper floors.

The skyscraper is to top out at roughly 680 feet, making it the second-tallest skyscraper in the city after the RenCen's Marriott tower that stretches 727 feet. It was originally designed to rise 912 feet and feature an observation deck at the top, although Bedrock scaled back those plans.

The skyscraper is next to a nearly finished 12-story "office block" building that is part of the Hudson's site development. The entire project broke ground in December 2017 and Bedrock has an end-of-year deadline from local development officials to achieve "substantial completion."

Proposed 21-story hospital tower

A rendering of a new Detroit medical campus part of the Henry Ford Health system.

Henry Ford Health anticipates breaking ground in New Center this year for a new 21-story tower for Henry Ford Hospital. The tower, part of a $2.2-billion hospital expansion project, would be built across from the existing hospital on West Grand Boulevard on land that is currently parking lots and a Henry Ford-owned office building, which would be demolished.

The hospital expansion is part of a broader $3 billion collaborative development between the health system, the Detroit Pistons organization and Michigan State University that calls for 662 units of nearby mixed-income housing and a new Henry Ford-MSU medical research center.

District Detroit high-rises to come?

A proposed office building at 2200 Woodward, in front of Comerica Park.

The planned $1.5 billion District Detroit development involving New York-based The Related Cos. and the Ilitch organization calls for constructing four to five new high-rises, along with several other new buildings and rehabs of older buildings. The development received local and state-level approvals last year, but is running months behind schedule and has yet to break ground.

The high-rises in the District Detroit plan:

A 17-story office tower at 2200 Woodward next to Comerica Park on what is now a parking lot.

A 20-story residential tower at 2250 Woodward, also next to Comerica.

A 18-story residential building at 2205 Cass.

A 22-story office building at either 2305 Woodward or 2300 Cass.

A 14-story, 290-room hotel next to Little Caesars Arena.

Notable high-rise rehabs

The Book Tower at 1265 Washington Blvd. in downtown Detroit

A notable rehab of a skyscraper was last year's reopening of the 38-story Book Tower. The Italian Renaissance-style building, 1265 Washington Blvd. in downtown, is now 229 apartments, a 117-unit hotel and several high-end restaurants and bars.

The former office building had been vacant since 2009 until Bedrock purchased it and commenced the rehab. As for the exterior, Bedrock cleaned the tower's once-grimy limestone facade and green copper roof and restored numerous detailed ornaments.

And there are two more big reopenings ahead this year.

An exterior view of the Michigan Central Station in Detroit

One is Ford's Michigan Central Station in Corktown. The once-abandoned train depot rises 15 stories above ground level and has already become a new lighted beacon at night in the Detroit skyline.

The other is the 18-story United Artists Theater Building, 150 Bagley St., which dates to 1928 and that a development team is transforming into a 148-unit, mixed-income residential building called the Residences @ 150 Bagley.

