Detroit's Jackets for Jobs Turns the Tide on the 'Big Quit' and Toxic Workplaces Winning Best Place to Work 4 Years in A Row

DETROIT, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this time of the unemployment epidemic known as the "Big Quit" where workers are leaving jobs in record numbers due to stress, anxiety, and low wages, one business owner stands head and shoulders above the rest. Meet Alison Vaughn, owner of Jackets for Jobs. Ms. Vaughn a 4-time recipient of the Best and Brightest Company to Work for in Detroit as well as in the nation leads a progressive team of world-changers who are undergirded by an atmosphere of respect and support.



On this National Boss's Day where employees all over the U.S. take a moment to appreciate their leader, the team at Jackets for Jobs has a lot to be thankful for. In a recent Monster poll where 76% of employees characterize their boss as "toxic" Alison's leadership model promotes a positive work environment. "I feel like I am a good boss because I treat my employees with respect, and I am supportive of the decisions that they make. I am more of a macro manager instead of a micromanager. I also make my employees feel valued," says Vaughn.



The author of Ms. Goal Digger was awarded the 2021 Female Entrepreneur of the Year award by the prestigious Michigan Association of Female Entrepreneurs (MAFE). The Michigan State University and Women's Campaign School at Yale University grad has her finger on the pulse of the business community. Her decades of work bringing the plight of clothing insecurity to light caught the attention of her colleagues at MAFE.



Tonya McNeal-Weary Founder & Executive Director of the Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs had this to say about Vaughn's accomplishments, "It is truly an honor to acknowledge women entrepreneurs who have launched businesses that are making an incredible impact. We selected Alison Vaughn for this prestigious award because of her hard work, dedication, and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. Through her work with Jackets for Jobs, Ms. Vaughn is helping thousands of individuals enter Michigan's workforce while impacting local communities through volunteerism."



In a recent interview, Ms. Vaughn expressed her appreciation for the timely acknowledgment saying, "to be recognized by your peers, other female entrepreneurs, and to know that people are watching, and they see your hard work that I put in because my business is all about uplifting other women, is a great accomplishment."



To continue inspiring women, the ever-evolving Ms. Vaughn is also throwing her hat into the fashion arena as a contestant in the Miss Fashion Global National Modeling Competition.



The global event held in Destin, Florida is hosted by industry giants who want to redefine beauty to encompass women of every age, color, and size. The mission of this event is "to empower women." and who better to be crowned Miss Fashion Global than Alison Vaughn who has been empowering women in Detroit and beyond for decades.



