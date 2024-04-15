Detroit's RenCen history dates back to 1977: Key facts about GM's downtown HQ

With reports that General Motors is looking to move some of its office staff to Dan Gilbert's new Hudson's site development, here are key facts about the automaker's current headquarters — the iconic Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit.

The RenCen consists of seven towers, of which GM owns the original five.

A 1982 photo shows the view from the roof of Detroit Police Headquarters. In the background are the Blue Cross Blue Shield Building, Renaissance Center and Detroit River.

The original structure opened in 1977 and consists of four 39-story office towers surrounding a central 73-story hotel, now a Marriott.

The original plan for the RenCen was proposed in 1971 by auto magnate Henry Ford II, then chairman of Ford Motor Co. The architect was John Portman and the development's original ownership was a 49-member partnership spearheaded by Henry Ford II.

In 1981, two additional 21-story towers were built. Those two shorter towers were sold late last year by a New Jersey utility company, which had owned them for years, to Farmington Hills-based real estate firm Friedman Real Estate. One of those buildings houses Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the other, as of early this year, was mostly vacant.

People talk at the welcome desk in the atrium area at the Renaissance Center on June 15, 2022.

GM bought the RenCen in 1996 to be its world headquarters. Previously, GM was located in Detroit's New Center area in what was then called the General Motors Building, now known as Cadillac Place.

The automaker went on to spend over $500 million on renovations and upgrades to the RenCen in the late 1990s and early 2000s that were widely credited with making the center better, and its labyrinthine corridors somewhat easier to navigate.

GM's Renaissance Center in Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

In the run-up to GM's 2009 bankruptcy, the U.S auto task force overseeing the restructuring considered having GM leave the RenCen. But the idea was scuttled in Washington by advisers to President Barack Obama, one of whom reportedly asked, "Are you out of your mind? … Think what it would do to Detroit."

The weekday population in the RenCen plunged following the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued popularity of remote and "hybrid" work arrangements. GM also relocated a number of workers from the RenCen to its Technical Center in Warren.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: History of Detroit's RenCen began in 1970s, became GM HQ in 1996