Deuce Drone Receives Investment from Drizzly.com, LLC

MOBILE, AL, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Deuce Drone today announced that it received an investment from National Cannabis Delivery Company Drizzly.com, LLC. The investment supports Deuce Drone’s development of technology and services for last mile delivery of packages from local retailers. The companies will also partner on the logistical and regulatory aspects of legal delivery of cannabis products from retailers to qualified customers.

Deuce Drone continues to improve its technology to facilitate the safe movement of packages from the retail floor to the drone’s landing area, drone ground operations, efficient automated flight and route planning software, and a retail facing application. In addition, Deuce Drone is working to meet the requirements of operation under the Federal Aviation Regulations to allow retail product delivery across broad suburban areas.

Drizzly.com is focused on the logistical delivery of cannabis products between retailers and qualified customers. The recent legislation being considered at the United States federal level to legalize cannabis products and the continuing development of cannabis for medical purposes continues to open the market opportunities and needs for delivery solutions.

About Deuce Drone:

Deuce Drone solves the last mile delivery problem for “brick and mortar” retailers by enabling drone shipment from existing stores. Leveraging clients’ current infrastructure, we design, build, and operate drone delivery systems, transforming retail stores into customer fulfillment centers. Deuce Drone provides a cost-effective, technology-driven solution for same-day delivery that allows retailers to compete with major e-commerce players.

