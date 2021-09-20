Deutsche Börse Xetra Lists VanEck Vectors TRON ETN

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / TRON has announced that VanEck Vectors TRON ETN (VTRX) has cleared approval for listing on Deutsche Börse and is expected to start trading on September 21st on Xetra. Following German approval, VTRX is expected to be available in 14 EU countries, paving the way for access to additional markets such as Zurich, Paris, and Amsterdam to further broaden investor base across European markets.

Established in 1585, Deutsche Börse is Europe's largest stock exchange. It has been at the forefront of industry adoption of digital assets as an emerging asset class. The successful listing of VTRX, on the heels of Bitcoin and Ethereum, is a fresh testimony to TRON's robust crypto ecosystem and its successful drive to expand its global roadmap. It is also a significant milestone in TRON's effort to keep up with the evolving regulatory environment.

VanEck, founded in 1955 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading global fund management company with total assets under management exceeding US$80 billion as of August 31st, 2021, and well-established operations in major international markets such as China, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. Its International Investors Gold Fund won the Lipper Fund Award for Best Fund over a 10-year period in the Precious Metals Equity Funds category from 2014 through 2019.

VanEck was among the first asset managers to submit a Bitcoin ETF application to the SEC. It has since launched one of the world's first Bitcoin ETNs (VBTC) in 2020, followed by an Ethereum ETN (VETH) in 2021. The listing of VTRX following Bitcoin and Ethereum further demonstrates that TRON is gaining market recognition as a leading blockchain platform globally.

"This is a new milestone towards TRON's global push and our goal to become an all-inclusive global settlement layer that powers the next generation of cross-border payment systems. It is also a reflection of our effort to keep up with evolving regulatory standards in the crypto industry," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

"We are excited to launch an ETP on TRX on the heels of its growing network usage and user adoption. ETPs provide high-quality market access, transparency, and robust regulatory frameworks to access digital assets, such as TRX," said Gabor Gurbacs, Director of Digital Asset Strategy at VanEck.

"Ethereum continues to grow in popularity, but younger platforms such as TRON also offer many advantages, such as lower transaction costs or faster processes, and by adding them to their portfolio, an investor increases the diversification, which lowers the overall risk," said Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe.

About TRON:

Since its inception in 2018, TRON network has blossomed into one of the largest open blockchain platforms. It is at the forefront of industry adoption of popular smart contracts such as DeFi, NFT, stablecoin, distributed storage protocol, etc. TRON enjoys a global audience with about 54 million in total user accounts. It is home to the largest stablecoin circulation (USDT) with more than 50% of global market share and over $50 billion in on-chain crypto assets. In addition, it ranks top-three globally in terms of total value locked in DeFi (TVL) with more than $11 billion at present.

