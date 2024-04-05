Deutsche Bahn Invites Fresh Bids for €15 Billion Logistics Arm

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bahn AG is asking a select group of bidders to submit another round of non-binding offers for its DB Schenker logistics unit, which could be valued at as much as €15 billion ($16 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The state-owned railroad operator is requesting confirmatory bids by late next month from suitors including European logistics firms DSV A/S, AP Moeller-Maersk A/S and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., the people said. It has also invited Saudi shipping company Bahri and Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ — which owns AD Ports Group — to move forward, according to the people.

A consortium of CVC Capital Partners and Carlyle Group Inc. is also still in the running, while other private equity bidders have dropped out, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction. Deutsche Bahn said in an emailed statement that indicative bids are being evaluated and the sale is progressing according to plan. Bidders will receive more detailed information for the next phase of the process that’s starting early this month, the company said.

Spokespeople for the CVC-Carlyle consortium, DSV, Maersk and MSC declined to comment. Representatives for AD Ports, ADQ and Bahri couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

--With assistance from Anthony Di Paola and Sanne Wass.

