Deutsche Bank's Slump Deepens as Trading Hit Hurts Revenue

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s revenue contracted for an eighth straight quarter in the final months of last year, complicating Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s plan to turn around the lender through cost cutting.

In a period that was overshadowed by market gyrations and images of police raiding the bank’s headquarters in November, the Frankfurt-based lender earned 5.58 billion euros ($6.38 billion) in revenue. Fixed-income trading, a key contributor, fell 23 percent, worse than peers.

The results add to pressure on Sewing and Chairman Paul Achleitner to explore alternative fixes. The CEO has pleaded for patience, but the government is worried he may not succeed before the next economic slowdown. Top executives believe they may not be able to avoid a radical solution such as a government-brokered merger with Commerzbank AG unless they can show improvement this quarter, people familiar with their thinking have told Bloomberg.

“We feel we are in control of our destiny, we’re executing against our plans,” James von Moltke, Deutsche Bank’s chief financial officer, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. Still, “there’s a lot of talk in the sector overall, that over time mergers, consolidation in the European banking sector would be sensible for a variety of reasons. We’ve tended to agree with that.”

Deutsche Bank fell 4 percent Thursday after Bloomberg reported that a deal with Commerzbank may happen by mid-year, and Commerzbank declined 6.7 percent. Both banks lost more than half of their value last year and are in the middle of turnaround plans.

Sewing’s Targets

Sewing delivered on a pledge to post the first annual profit in four years, with Deutsche Bank reporting net income after minority interests of 267 million euros for 2018, despite a bigger-than-expected loss in the final three months. The bank also achieved a target of keeping costs, adjusted for one-time items, to below 23 billion euros.

Sewing stepped up his target for adjusted costs, promising to keep them below 21.8 billion euros this year, compared with the 22 billion euros previously announced, and affirmed a plan to return at least 4 percent on tangible equity “despite a challenging market environment.”

But the key securities unit kept losing market share, particularly in fixed income trading but also in equities, where revenue declined 0.8 percent. The lender’s U.S. peers on average reported a 17 percent drop in fixed-income trading and 4 percent higher equities revenue, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Von Moltke said that the raid “absolutely impacted” business in December. A group of about 170 law-enforcement officials searched the bank’s headquarters and other offices in late November, in a case tied to the Panama Papers, fueling market concern about potential legal fines. Sewing said at the time that the bank had considered the case closed, having examined it in 2016, when news about the Panama Papers first broke.

Client Confidence

“Clearly being in the headlines in that way is unhelpful for client confidence,” von Moltke said. “We’ve gone some way to restoring that. There’s more work to do to communicate the nature of these issues.”

Germany’s largest bank has been facing declining revenue for four years, turning the shrinkage -- especially in the investment banking division -- into the top concern among investors and analysts alike and sparking speculation it may ultimately seek a merger with Commerzbank.

While a deal is viewed by some as an imperfect solution, the German government -- which on Wednesday slashed its economic growth forecast for this year -- has said it wants strong international banks to support Germany’s export-oriented companies. The country still owns a large stake in Commerzbank after a bailout. It doesn’t own a stake in Deutsche Bank.

Billionaire Stephen Feinberg’s Cerberus Capital Management, which owns large stakes in both lenders, wouldn’t stand in the way of a deal, people familiar with the matter have said. Qatar, already a large Deutsche Bank shareholder through two investment vehicles, has committed to increase its stake through the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Bloomberg reported this week.

