Deutsche Bank to cut 3,500 jobs

Christian Sewing, chief executive of Deutsche Bank, says EU policymakers should support European banks to create a rival to large US lenders - Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

Deutsche Bank is slashing 3,500 jobs as Germany teeters on the brink of recession.

The German lender said the redundancies, which are equivalent to 4pc of its worldwide staff, would mostly hit back office roles as automation replaces jobs that were until recently done by people.

Deutsche Bank hopes to save €1.6bn (£1.4bn) from the cuts and has a long term aim to save €2.5bn overall.

More job cuts are likely. Finance chief James von Moltke said: “To tell you we were completely finished would be incorrect. We still have some work to do.”

The redundancies come as the German economy teeters on the brink of recession. It narrowly avoided entering a technical recession at the end of last year and growth is flatlining.

The economy has been ravaged by an energy crisis, which has hurt the manufacturing sector, and by high interest rates across the eurozone.

That backdrop makes it more difficult for Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest bank and its national champion lender.

Deutsche Bank did not say where in the world the axe would fall but most of the job losses are likely to be in Germany. The bank employs 89,000 people globally with 7,000 based in London. It boosted its presence in the UK last year by buying broker Numis for £410m.

The German lender is the latest bank to announce layoffs as dealmaking slows around the world and high interest rates curb borrowing.

Citi announced plans to cut 20,000 jobs earlier this year. In the UK, Barclays, Lloyds and Metro have all axed jobs owing to increased automation of banking services, with apps replacing branches.

Despite the tough environment, Deutsche Bank on Thursday posted its highest profit for 16 years after making €5.7bn in 2023.

Revenues at the group topped €28bn, helped by a strong showing in its private wealth division.

Chief executive Christian Sewing said EU policymakers should support European banks to create a rival to large US banks like JP Morgan.

He said: “We should have in Europe banks that can compete sizewise with US banks. If we make ourselves totally dependent on the large banks outside Europe we are making a mistake.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.