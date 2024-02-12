Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €0.45

The board of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DBK) has announced that the dividend on 21st of May will be increased to €0.45, which will be 50% higher than last year's payment of €0.30 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Deutsche Bank's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Deutsche Bank has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 13% also shows that Deutsche Bank is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 25.5%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 40% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.75 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.30. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.8% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. We are encouraged to see that Deutsche Bank has grown earnings per share at 64% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Deutsche Bank Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Deutsche Bank is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Deutsche Bank that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Deutsche Bank not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

