Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €0.45

The board of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DBK) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €0.45 on the 21st of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Deutsche Bank's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Deutsche Bank has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 22% also shows that Deutsche Bank is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 32.0% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 38% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.75, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.45. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.0% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Deutsche Bank has impressed us by growing EPS at 64% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Deutsche Bank Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Deutsche Bank that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Deutsche Bank not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

