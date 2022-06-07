U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.75
    -34.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,675.00
    -237.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,468.25
    -136.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.40
    -15.30 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.14
    -0.36 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    +8.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.98
    +1.19 (+4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7800
    +0.8790 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,524.88
    -1,877.48 (-5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.29
    -38.27 (-5.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.65
    -13.57 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Deutsche Bank feared Russia would plant spies among IT workers it relocated to Berlin, report says

Rosie Bradbury
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD
People stand in front of a large Deutsche Bank logo.
Deutsche Bank relocated thousands of people from Russia to Berlin, The Financial Times reported.Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

  • Deutsche Bank relocated hundreds of IT staffers from Russia to Berlin, The Financial Times reports.

  • Deutsche Bank feared Russia might plant spies among its relocated IT workforce, a manager told The FT.

  • The bank said it would wind down its operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Deutsche Bank was so concerned Russia would plant government spies among hundreds of IT workers that it relocated from Russia to Berlin in the months following the invasion of Ukraine, a senior manager at the bank told The Financial Times.

"We have been operating under heightened cyber security awareness for some time, including exactly that threat," the manager said, speaking about its operations in Russia.

The bank took additional security measures including conducting background checks on relocated employees and checking code scripts written in Russia to mitigate the risk of espionage, the manager told The FT.

The FT reported that the bank offered all of its staff in Russia the option of relocating to Germany in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter told The FT about half of Deutsche Bank's 1,500-strong IT workforce in Russia accepted the offer.

Two sources also told Reuters the company has already relocated "hundreds" of staff but didn't give a precise figure.

The FT reported that including staffers' families, Deutsche Bank is relocating around 2,000 people in total.

Deutsche Bank announced in March it would wind down its operations in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The future of the bank's remaining IT operations in Russia are under review, a Deutsche Bank spokesperson told Insider.

The spokesperson declined to comment on whether the bank had been concerned about spies infiltrating its relocated workforce.

Thousands of highly skilled Russian tech workers have fled the country in a massive, sudden brain drain that damaged the country's homegrown tech industry, Insider reported in April.

Four software engineers who left Russia told Insider in April they had no plans to return, citing economic uncertainty and Putin's crackdown on free speech.

Two of the engineers were actively applying for jobs at Meta or Google, with the hope they could secure an employer-sponsored visa to Western Europe or North America.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand PM to visit Australian counterpart in Sydney

    Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has held face-to-face meetings with the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Indonesia during his hectic two weeks in office, but he will receive a world leader for the first time when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Sydney on Thursday. Ardern described the bilateral relationship between the near-neighbor countries, which were once the same British colony, as “like family.” “It’s fitting that as New Zealand’s prime minister, I will be the first foreign head of government to meet with Prime Minister Albanese in Australia since he took office,” Ardern said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Russia increases defense on Snake Island as offensive continues

    Russia has "likely" moved a number of defense assets to Snake Island, the U.K. Ministry of Defense announced Monday.

  • Cyprus to UN: Turkey seeks full control of breakaway north

    Cyprus will lodge a complaint with the United Nations over Turkey’s new financial assistance deal with breakaway Turkish Cypriots that demonstrates Ankara’s “complete control” over them, the president of the ethnically divided island nation said Monday. President Nicos Anastasiades, a Greek Cypriot, told state broadcaster CyBC that he would also include in the protest letter Turkey’s move to designate the Turkish Cypriots’ unrecognized, main airport as a domestic flight route, effectively turning it into a Turkish one. Many liberal Turkish Cypriots fear that both the financial deal and the airport designation are the clearest signals yet that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to eventually annex breakaway northern Cyprus.

  • Spain ready to give Ukraine 40 Leopard tanks, anti-aircraft systems, El Pais writes

    Spain is ready to take out of storage and hand over to Ukraine 40 German-made Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and air defense systems, Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported, citing sources in the government.

  • China Shifting Focus to Southeast Asia, Sri Lanka President Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China appears to be shifting its strategic focus toward Southeast Asia and Africa, Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said, noting that South Asian countries in financial trouble aren’t getting the same attention from Beijing as before. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to The

  • Adam Sandler explains the 'pathetic' reason he has a black eye on 'The Tonight Show'

    Adam Sandler swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Monday, to promote his new film, Hustle. But before that, he had to explain how an iPhone on his lap and a tightly tucked-in bed sheet left him bloody. “I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything's all right, but I wish it was a good story it's pathetic.” He explained how he got into bed and the sheets were tucked-in too tightly. When he tried to kick them loose with his feet, he forgot his iPhone was on his lap. The phone went flying in the air and ended up splitting the skin just beneath his eye. Sandler is no stranger to taking a beating in his movies, so he just acted like everything was fine and went to sleep. “I was bleeding terribly,” Sandler explained. “I mean, I thought it was pitch black in the room, and I feel wetness and I tricked myself. I go, ‘This is probably just thick tears’... I didn't want to get up, you know, because I was tired. And I was like, ‘Ah, we'll fix that later.’ When he woke up in the morning, there was so much blood everywhere that he knew he needed assistance. “I said, ‘I've got to get this fixed,’” Sandler recalled. “So I went to the Apple store.”

  • Japan, NATO step up ties amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Japanese and NATO officials agreed Tuesday to step up military cooperation and joint exercises as they shared concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing a deterioration of the security environment in Europe and Asia. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said after meeting with NATO Military Committee chief Rob Bauer that Japan hopes to strengthen its ties with European countries and welcomes NATO’s expanded involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • Wacha throws shutout, Red Sox win 1-0 as Angels' skid at 12

    When the last out of his first shutout in five years was secured, Michael Wacha pumped his fist and sought out catcher Christian Vázquez for a congratulatory embrace. Wacha pitched a three-hitter and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat Los Angeles 1-0 on Monday night to hand the Angels their 12th straight defeat. “Wins like this, yeah, Michael was the star, he was amazing for us,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.

  • China's foreign minister in Kazakhstan as Ukraine, Afghanistan uncertainties rumble

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began a four-day trip to Kazakhstan on Monday, with Beijing trying to shore up its ties with Central Asia amid uncertainties in Afghanistan and the ongoing Ukraine war. During the trip, Wang is expected to meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in the capital Nur-Sultan. Wang will hold talks with his counterparts from four other former Soviet republics in the region - Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

  • India Potash's rouble-rupee payment deal stumbles in Russian bank

    Russia's Sberbank has yet to process the first payment from Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) under a deal set up before the Ukraine war to enable IPL to pay for Belarusian potash using rupees rather than dollars, according to a letter seen by Reuters and two sources familiar with the issue. The faltering pre-war payment deal bodes ill for India's plan to create rupee-rouble trade mechanisms that can bypass dollar and euro payments to avoid U.S. and Western sanctions imposed after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. IPL set up a rupee account with Sberbank's New Delhi branch in early February at the request of Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), as Belarus faced steadily tougher U.S. sanctions since a 2020 election Washington called fraudulent.

  • Turkey says working to agree Ukraine grain export plan

    Turkey is coordinating closely with Russia and Ukraine to agree a plan that would re-start grain exports from Ukrainian ports even as conflict rages elsewhere in the country, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said. The United Nations-driven plan would open a safe shipping corridor to address a global food crisis brought on by Russia's invasion in February which halted Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports. Akar said the four sides are working out how mines floating off the port of Odesa and elsewhere along Ukraine's coast will be cleared and who will do it, and who would safeguard the corridor.

  • Alleged killer of popular Atlanta rapper turns himself in to sheriff’s office

    Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, was shot to death while visiting a female friend at a Conyers apartment complex early Sunday morning.

  • Russia says two Ukrainian ports ready to ship grain but Kyiv must demine coast

    Russia said on Tuesday that two major Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov seized by Russian forces were ready to resume grain shipments, but the Kremlin said Kyiv still needed to demine the approaches to its ports for exports to take place. Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine's coast in nearly 15 weeks of war and its warships control the Black and Azov Seas, blocking Ukraine's farm exports and driving up the price of grain. Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of weaponising food supplies.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Markets should brace for ‘fire’ and ‘ice’: Morgan Stanley executive warns of a recession and even bigger ‘paradigm shift’

    High inflation and recession fears will continue to dominate markets until a new business cycle emerges.

  • Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three