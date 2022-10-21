U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,651.25
    -24.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,215.00
    -138.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,982.25
    -108.50 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.50
    -8.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.44
    -1.07 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,624.00
    -12.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.39 (-2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9762
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.33
    -0.43 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1144
    -0.0091 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.9500
    +0.8600 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,995.91
    -128.38 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.31
    -2.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.06
    -54.85 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Deutsche Bank investment bank job cuts to include staff in Britain - source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on an office of the company in London, Britain

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The dozens of staff to be cut at Deutsche Bank's investment bank include staff based in Britain, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Deutsche Bank has cut staff in origination and advisory segments of its investment banking unit, as a pullback in financing deals compels lenders to limit costs.

The cuts in New York and London will be in the "dozens", said the person, declining to give a concrete figure.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, editing by Rachel More)

