U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.00
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,523.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,216.50
    +24.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.70
    +14.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.02
    +0.35 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    +0.09 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2155
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    -0.35 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4149
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.7500
    +0.5130 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,456.65
    +2,502.48 (+5.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.38
    +23.03 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,631.14
    +5.20 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Deutsche Bank and Mastercard to deepen cooperation on payments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
The Deutsche Bank app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Mastercard said on Wednesday they would deepen their collaboration as the German lender aims for a greater share of the payments business.

The partnership will seek to jointly develop digital payment solutions for companies, they said.

McKinsey and Capgemini are projecting growth in digital payments revenues and transactions, and Deutsche Bank hopes that the segment will provide it with additional income as it further cuts costs.

"The coronavirus pandemic has triggered exponential growth in corporates' demand for digital payment solutions," said Ole Matthiessen, Deutsche Bank's global head of cash management.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Recommended Stories

  • BBVA may cut 3,000 jobs in Spain, Expansion says

    Spain's BBVA is considering cutting around 3,000 jobs in its home market, or around 10% of its staff there, to adapt to the rise in online banking, newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. BBVA declined to comment. Last month, the bank's chief executive officer Onur Genc told analysts the lender was looking into cost-cutting plans for low growth geographies, "including a fast restructuring programme (in Spain)" in the first half of 2021.

  • Deutsche Bank Is Getting Bullish About Airlines; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    The COVID pandemic crisis hit the economy like a sledgehammer – or to be more precise, the government responses of shutdowns and lockdowns hit the economy – but the crisis is fading now. Daily new cases of coronavirus disease have fallen by two-thirds, serious cases have fallen even faster, and the vaccination program is starting to accelerate. There are fits and starts in the process, as in any large and complex program, but trend is clear: we have passed the end of the beginning, and the beginning of the end is in plain sight. According to 5-star analyst Michael Linenberg of Deutsche Bank, the slow fade of COVID makes now the right time for investors to reevaluate their stance – on airline stocks. Linenberg says that he is “encouraged by the industry’s nonstop pursuit of numerous initiatives to mitigate the spread of COVID and increase the confidence of the flying public.” Backing his macro view of the airline industry, Linenberg adds, “[We] have observed numerous instances of pent up demand for air travel, particularly around peak periods and peak travel days underscoring our view that consumers want to travel… Recent economic reports have indicated that the US consumer has accumulated approximately $1.5 trillion of excess savings since the onset of the pandemic, [and] household net worth exceeds $120 trillion (an all-time record)…” This puts the airlines on a solid foundation. Pent-up demand, by consumers with money to spend, bodes well for the future – and Linenberg has responded to conditions by upgrading his stance on numerous airline stocks. And now, shifting our views from the general to the specific, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the latest stats on three of Linenberg’s picks. SkyWest (SKYW) We’ll start with SkyWest, a regional airline headquartered in Utah and operating through partnerships with several major air carriers, including American, Delta, United, and Alaska Air. SkyWest’s agreements allow it to operate on smaller routes, connecting the major airline hubs with regional destinations. The company boasts the largest fleet of any regional airline in the US, with over 450 jet aircraft in three size categories. SkyWest’s bounce back from the corona crisis can be seen in the company’s quarterly reports and share appreciation records. Revenues and earnings plummeted in 2Q20, with the top line falling by more than half, to $350 million, and earnings turning negative in Q2. Since then, revenues have showed a steady gain in each quarter. The Q4 top line reached $589.6 million, although EPS remained negative. SKYW shares hit their lowest value in mid-March of last year, and since then have recouped their losses; the stock is up 380% from that trough. During the ‘corona year,’ SkyWest has managed two important feats. First, the company finished 2020 with $826 million in cash on hand, up 58% from the prior year. And second, the company purchased 21 CRJ700 aircraft (a mid-sized regional airliner, with up to 70 passenger seats) to add to its fleet. And, in January of this year, SkyWest announced an agreement with the US Treasury whereby the company will receive up to $233 million in Payroll Support Program funds. Looking at SkyWest, Deutsche Bank’s Linenberg upgrades his rating from Hold to Buy, while bumping his price target by 44%, to $65. (To watch Linenberg’s track record, click here) “We are raising our 12-month price target (PT) on SKYW shares … by applying a ~7.5 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2022 EBITDAR estimate and a ~6.5 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2023 EBITDAR estimate…” From the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, it’s clear that Wall Street sentiment agrees with Linenberg’s stance. The rating is unanimous, based on 4 recent reviews of the stock. Recent share gains have pushed the trading price to $56.05, just under the average price target of $56.50. (See SKYW stock analysis on TipRanks) Alaska Air (ALK) Alaska Air has built an enviable reputation for safety among the major airlines. When ranked by size of the fleet, number of destinations, and number of passengers, Alaska Air ranks among the top five US airlines. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and mainly serves the western US, with destinations across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, as well as in Hawaii, western Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica. Like other airlines, Alaska Air took a beating early in 2020, and while sales are still down, the company has shown sequential quarterly revenue gains in 2H20. In Q4, the top line reached $808 million, up 15% from Q3 but down 63% yoy. On a positive note, despite the deep losses in operating revenue, the company was able to hold its net debt down during the crisis year. Total debt at the end of Q4 was $1.7 billion, flat from the end of 2019. Alaska Air achieved this even though, at the end of 2020, the company renegotiated a sales agreement with Boeing, for the purchase of 737-9 MAX aircraft. The agreement is for 68 aircraft with options on an additional 52, and marks a major modernization of the company’s fleet – and the replacement of older Airbus airliners. The first of the new jets will enter service with Alaska Air on March 1 of this year. Joining the bulls, Linenberg upgraded ALK to Buy, while boosting the price target from $56 to $75. The new figure indicates room for 13.5% growth in the year ahead. Linenberg is confident that ALK will trend positive, justifying his new stance “…by applying a ~6 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2022 EBITDAR estimate and a ~5 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2023 EBITDAR estimate (which compares to the stock's historical trading range of 5x - 7x, although multiples can trade above the range during a recession/recovery period).” Alaska is another airline with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, this one based on 7 reviews that include 6 Buys and 1 Hold. However, ALK shares have posted strong gains lately, and that has pushed the price up to $65.89, just above the average price target of $65.29. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts downgrade their ratings or upgrade price targets over the coming months. (See ALK stock analysis on TipRanks) Southwest Airlines (LUV) Southwest Airlines started out as a budget carrier but has, in some ways, become the ‘best of the bunch’ among US airlines. In an industry famous for poor service, Southwest built its business model on providing the best possible customer service – and its success has made it the world’s largest budget carrier. In 2019, before the corona pandemic, Southwest saw a net income of $2.3 billion, for its 47th consecutive profitable year. The corona crisis had its say, of course, and Southwest’s 2020 revenues came in at just $9.04 billion, for a net annual loss of $3.1 billion, or $5.44 per share. On a positive note, Southwest was able to raise $10.9 billion in cash during the year, exclusive of Payroll Support Program funds, and finished 2020 with $14.3 billion in liquid assets. The company’s debt obligations at the end of 2020 totaled $10.3 billion. All told, Southwest has the best liquidity situation among peers in the US airline industry. Everything that LUV has going for it convinced Linenberg to upgrade his rating to Buy. Along with the call, he bumped up the price target from $50 to $64. The analyst didn't provide much commentary, but he did say: "We are raising our 12-month price target (PT) on LUV shares … by applying a ~7 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2022 EBITDAR estimate and a ~6 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2023 EBITDAR estimate (which compares to the stock's historical trading range of 6x - 8x)…” Southwest’s strong liquidity and solid reputation have attracted plenty of positive reviews from Wall Street’s analysts, but the airline industry’s overall condition has also suggested caution. LUV shares have 9 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell among the recent reviews, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The stock is selling for $56.11, and the average target of $58.40 implies a modest upside of 4%. (See LUV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for airline stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 4.8% on Tuesday, as investors sold so-called stay-at-home stocks. So what  With new COVID-19 case counts declining, people have begun to look ahead to an eventual end to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Horta-Osorio Caps Lloyds Tenure With Profit Beat, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc beat forecasts with a pretax profit of 792 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in its fourth quarter, helped by a buoyant housing market and government support for its borrowers.Britain’s biggest mortgage lender also announced a dividend 0.57 pence per share, marking the end of a year without payouts to protect lending during the pandemic. In a sign that Covid-19 continues to ravage the economy, Lloyds set aside 4.2 billion pounds over the year for loans that could default, although this is below its previous forecast.“Significant uncertainties remain, specifically relating to the coronavirus pandemic and the speed and efficacy of the vaccination programme in the U.K. and around the world,” Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osorio said on Wednesday, in his final months at the bank before he joins Credit Suisse Group AG as chairman.London-listed shares rose as much as 4.5% in early trading and were 2% higher at 9:48 a.m.Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said the bank had produced “very good results and the 2021 outcome statement is also slightly better than anticipated.”Loans PlansLloyds has lent 12 billion pounds to businesses through state-backed support programs during the pandemic. The bank is in talks with the government and other lenders to set common standards for collecting these debts once repayments come due later this year, Horta-Osorio said on a call with reporters.The bank joins rivals NatWest Group Plc and Barclays Plc in setting aside less than forecast for souring loans in the final three months of the year, while cautioning that the outlook was uncertain for the recovering British economy, which has suffered its worst recession in three centuries. U.K. mortgages, which represent two-thirds of Lloyds’ lending, continued to grow as customers reassessed their homes in the pandemic and the government offered tax breaks on sales.The pace of vaccinations is faster than the bank initially expected, Chief Financial Officer William Chalmers told reporters. Chalmers will step up to be interim CEO until Horta-Osorio’s permanent replacement, HSBC Holdings Plc’s wealth head Charlie Nunn, takes the role on Aug. 16.Horta-Osorio is departing after a decade in charge, having pushed Lloyds into wealth management and insurance to diversify revenue. The overhaul during his tenure enabled the U.K. government to exit its holding in the bank, which it bailed out in the 2008 crisis.“We are leaving a much better bank than I joined,” he said. In the past year, Horta-Osorio has overseen a better-than-expected 4% reduction in costs after scrapping bonuses, restarting layoffs and reducing real estate spending. His own pay was 22% lower than a year ago at 3.4 million pounds.Lloyds plans to cut its office space by about a fifth by 2023, after making similar reductions over the past three years, since most staff wish to work from home at least some of the time in future.The bank also set out targets for 2021, including:Net interest margin to be in excess of 240 basis pointsOperating costs to reduce further to about 7.5 billion poundsStatutory return on tangible equity of between 5% and 7%Risk-weighted assets to be broadly stableIntention to resume “progressive and sustainable” ordinary dividend policy(Updates with executive comments, share price, analyst reaction from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • China's central bank joins cross-border digital currency pilot

    China's central bank will join a project looking at using central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements said on Tuesday. CBDCs are like banknotes or coins, and give holders a direct claim on the central bank, potentially leapfrogging commercial banks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has its own domestic CBDC project, the e-CNY, one of the most advanced initiatives of its kind in the world, in which real-life trials took place in several major cities.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

    Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings, and he's not the only billionaire making big moves in energy in 2021

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBNZ to Stress Need for Ongoing Monetary Support

    The RBNZ will leave the official cash rate at 0.25% on Wednesday and likely signal the OCR will be on hold well into 2022.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower as U.S. yields rise; Disney lifts Dow

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of high-flying growth companies. The Dow index ended slightly higher, lifted by a 4% surge in Walt Disney Co shares. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up at 1.363%.

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Says He ‘Doesn’t Know How to Think’ About Bitcoin

    Speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin of CNBC on Friday, the billionaire investor said that he does not see "the economic underpinning of cryptocurrencies" and does not spend any time thinking about them.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Knorr-Bremse, Lufthansa mogul Thiele dies at 79

    German braking systems maker Knorr-Bremse said its majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele, who shaped the company since buying it from his then-employer in 1985, has died unexpectedly at the age of 79. Thiele was also a major shareholder in Lufthansa, becoming a highly visible public figure last year when he was portrayed as the main obstacle to the state bailout the airline needed to survive the coronavirus crisis. "The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board mourn the loss of a global and visionary entrepreneur who has been shaping the global rail and commercial vehicle industry for decades," Munich-based Knorr-Bremse said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Moutai’s $80 Billion Rout Sends Signal for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Kweichow Moutai Co. investors are selling their shares at the fastest pace in more than two years, a warning for a market that owes much of its rally to a handful of large caps.The biggest stock listed in mainland China has lost $80 billion since onshore markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday. Wednesday’s 5.1% drop put Moutai’s five-day decline at 16%, the biggest for such a period since October 2018. The company had rallied 30% this year through its Feb. 10 record close.Momentum trades are cracking after the CSI 300 Index briefly surpassed its 2007 closing peak. Chinese traders were griping about a lack of market breadth before the holiday and extreme valuations for some of the most-loved stocks. Less than 10 companies accounted for half of the returns on the benchmark -- including Moutai -- with foreign investors and domestic mutual funds compounding the problem by buying the most liquid megacaps.“This is the beginning of the end for baijiu’s outrageous valuations and the mark of a massive shift to value stocks,” said Dong Baozhen, fund manager at Beijing Lingtongshengtai Asset Management. The big baijiu gains of the past year “have become a prisoner’s dilemma - whoever sells first wins.”Triggers for the reversal include signals on tighter monetary policy from the central bank. The People’s Bank of China is withdrawing liquidity from the financial system, while local media ran a front-page editorial this week saying China’s economic recovery is creating the conditions for the central bank to “normalize” monetary policy.The CSI 300 ended 2.6% lower, with the consumer staples sector that includes baijiu down 4.5%. Health care, which had also been among the market’s best performers until the holiday, dropped 4.4% Wednesday to cap its biggest three-day drop since December 2018.Other makers of baijiu -- a popular liquor in China -- are among the worst performers on the CSI 300 in the past five days, with Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co. down 22% and Luzhou Laojiao Co. losing 21%. The Securities Times newspaper on Tuesday listed three major concerns around the baijiu trade, including record-high valuations, overly heavy positioning by institutional investors and the demise in popularity of the spirit among the younger generation.A high-profile fund managed by a star manager Zhang Kun, known for his outperformance in recent months and heavy allocation in the baijiu sector, suspended new orders starting Wednesday. The industry accounted for about 40% of the fund’s holdings, according to a fourth-quarter filing, with top positions including Moutai.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond-Market Revolt Endangers India’s Fragile Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are upsetting India’s efforts to pull the economy out of its worst recession since 1952.The government wants to sell a near record 12.1 trillion rupees ($167 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year to support its spending program. Such supply is putting pressure on yields to rise, along with a global selloff in bonds. Yet central bank officials are reluctant to let the 10-year yield increase because of its importance as a benchmark rate for borrowing.The result is failed bond auctions, repeated interventions by the central bank and a growing sense of frustration by officials and bond investors alike. The central bank has said bond buyers should be sympathetic to government efforts to bolster the economy through keeping a lid on borrowing costs. As far as investors are concerned, the Reserve Bank of India needs to be much more transparent about its future bond purchases if it wants to restrain yields.The central bank appears to be losing the argument. The yield on 10-year government debt has jumped about 27 basis points to 6.17% since the government unveiled a 35 trillion rupee spending plan on Feb. 1. That’s above the 6% level preferred by the monetary authority.“It seems highly improbable for the RBI to succeed at defending the 6% level” given rising global yields and limited monetary easing, said Abhishek Gupta, who covers India at Bloomberg Economics.Instead of announcing a calendar for future bond purchases, the RBI unveiled measures to allow retail investors to buy sovereign debt and gave banks additional time to hold more bonds without marking to market. Another, rather optimistic, hope is that the nation’s bonds will be included in global benchmarks, drawing in foreign funds.The smooth running of the bond market, which provides the bulk of the budget-gap funding, is crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious spending plans. Faced with opposition to one of his toughest reform measures as agricultural laborers protest new farming laws, Modi is hoping on a faster-than-expected revival of the economy, on the back of increased capital spending, to keep his popularity intact.Data due Friday is expected to show India’s economy staged a fragile recovery from the recession. Gross domestic product likely expanded 0.5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Interest costs account for about 20% of total expenses of the government.The RBI has had success shepherding through the government’s bond sales in the current fiscal year using a combination of open market operations, buying at the long end and selling short-term debt, and rejecting bids. That helped keep government borrowing costs at a record low weighted average cost of 5.78%, according to the central bank.But the RBI is now struggling to limit gains in yields as traders look for a clearer indication of the central bank’s bond-purchase plans. Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday that the monetary authority plans to buy more than 3 trillion rupees of sovereign bonds in the next year to March, confirming an earlier report from Bloomberg News.RBI wants markets to work with the central bank to ensure what Das has called an orderly evolution of the yield curve. Bond markets were largely unmoved on the comments with the 10-year yield steady at 6.17%.“Markets need to realize the importance of the huge borrowing program,” said H.R. Khan, a former deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, who has handled the financial markets portfolio. “ I don’t see any harm in yield management for some more time.”Secondary MarketThe issue for traders is that such yield management isn’t transparent. Surprise demand at a special auction on Feb. 11 appeared to be by state-run banks and primary dealers buying the notes to sell on to the central bank. The RBI bought 502 billion rupees in the week through Feb. 12 via open-market operations and discreet secondary market purchases.”The clear signal from the bond market is that it needs a more substantial and predictable intervention program from the RBI,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “If this isn’t heeded, then stability may be for optics alone, as the central bank manages yields at one or two benchmark points whereas the rest of the bond curve tells a different story altogether.”Other factors may force the central bank to shift its strategy. Rising inflation is driving up yields across the world. India is particularly exposed to higher commodity prices because the country imports more than 80% of its crude oil needs.Adding to the risk for bond investors is the threat of a credit rating downgrade. The nation’s debt is rated a notch above junk by the three major global rating agencies, and two have a negative outlook.This all makes holding down yields in the face of bond sales an almost impossible task without a change in tack.(Updates with RBI Governor comments in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reddit Stock Sale Raises $368 Million as Frenzy Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Two weeks ago Reddit Inc. said it raised “more than $250 million” in a private stock sale. Turns out it was plenty more.The social media platform said Tuesday in a regulatory filing that it raised $368 million in a preferred stock sale and has set a target of bringing in as much $500 million.Reddit’s valuation stands at more than $6 billion just as it has become the focus of a stock trading frenzy. Last month members of one its forums drove up the share prices of companies including GameStop Corp. The spectacle hammered hedge funds that were shorting GameStop, rocked the stock market and sparked a Congressional hearing.A representative for Reddit declined to comment Tuesday beyond the filing.The San Francisco-based company has said it plans to use the proceeds in several areas, including video, advertising and overseas expansion.Founded in 2005, Reddit allows users to submit posts or links to articles and asks the community to vote on each. Having slowly entered the mainstream, Reddit is now one of the most visited sites in the U.S.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square Buys $170 Million More Bitcoin, Deepening Crypto Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc. said it purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, further committing to the cryptocurrency and raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents.The announcement came Tuesday as Square reported that cryptocurrency continues to be a growing part of its business through the use of its Cash App for Bitcoin transactions. The financial payments company’s involvement with Bitcoin is a reflection of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s belief in cryptocurrencies and the open internet.The investment “really comes down to the alignment with our purpose, and aligning our incentives with cryptocurrency and more broadly expanding the economic empowerment opportunities and making them acceptable more broadly in a fair way around the world,” Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said. Square also bought $50 million worth of Bitcoin in October.“Bitcoin has the potential to be a native currency of the internet and we want to continue to participate and learn in a disciplined way,” she said.Square said Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments platform that lets people buy stocks, store money and send money to friends, increased monthly users 50% to 36 million in December from a year earlier. The company previously said usage of the app picked up in mid-2020 as people turned to it to accept government stimulus checks. Square also pointed to Cash App’s success as a main driver of the business in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Bitcoin-related transactions.The company reported that fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to $3.16 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $3.22 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Shares declined about 4% in extended trading after closing at $256.59 in New York. The stock has gained 18% this year.Profit, excluding some items, was 32 cents a share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 24 cents. Net income declined to $294 million from $391 million in the quarter a year earlier, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Gross Payment Volume, or the cost of goods and services processed by retailers using Square’s sales products, increased 12% to $32 billion.(Updates with comments from CFO quote in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T Is Close to Sale of Major DirecTV Stake to TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is nearing a deal to sell a significant stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG, marking a long-sought exit from the struggles of managing a declining satellite TV business.A deal would value DirecTV at about $15 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s a fraction of the $48.5 billion AT&T agreed to pay for the business in 2014.If AT&T and TPG are able to reach a deal, an announcement could come as soon as this week or next, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The talks could still fall apart and end without a deal, the people said.Representatives for TPG and AT&T declined to comment. The news was reported earlier by CNBC.AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey has been trying to clean house at the company, selling underperforming assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt. If AT&T can unload a major stake in the satellite business, it could let the telecom giant remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow. In 2019, activist investor Elliott Investment Management urged AT&T to explore a divestiture of DirecTV.DirecTV had been open to a merger with rival Dish Network Corp., people familiar with the matter said in 2019. But such a deal would have raised antitrust questions. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.A blank-check company backed by former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein previously expressed interest in a deal, Bloomberg reported last year, but those talks stalled. Apollo Global Management Inc. also has held discussions about a transaction.Klein’s vehicle announced a deal this week with electric carmaker Lucid Motors Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple plans to increase dividend, approves executive compensation - CNBC

    The company's shareholders also approved compensation for Apple executives for fiscal 2020, the report said. Shareholders will not vote until next year's annual meeting on Cook's September grant of 333,987 restricted stock units, his first major stock package since 2011, which took effect at the start of Apple's fiscal 2021. It grants him stock units with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets.