Deutsche Bank Names Credit Suisse’s Yeung as APAC ECM Co-Head

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has named Credit Suisse’s Nora Yeung as its co-head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific.

Yeung will join the German lender in September and will be based in Hong Kong, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. She will jointly lead the business alongside Melody Ngan, and will report to Haitham Ghattas, the region’s head of capital markets.

The banker worked at Credit Suisse for 12 years, most recently as co-head of ECM origination for APAC, the memo shows. She previously worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Hong Kong and London.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

UBS Group AG completed its acquisition of Credit Suisse earlier this month, sealing the biggest merger in banking since the financial crisis in 2008 and creating a global wealth-management titan.

