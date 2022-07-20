U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Deutsche Bank names Eigendorf new chief sustainability officer

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it appointed Joerg Eigendorf to the role of chief sustainability officer, as the bank markets itself as a lender that firms can turn to as they transition to a greener future.

Eigendorf had previously also overseen Deutsche's communications division, but he is handing over those duties to focus fully on sustainability.

"Sustainability is a critical success factor for our bank and a central element in our Global Hausbank strategy," said Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, to whom Eigendorf will report.

The change is effective Sept. 1.

Activists last month called on Deutsche Bank to do more to stop financing fossil fuel companies.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz; Editing by Miranda Murray)

