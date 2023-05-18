Deutsche Bank to pay £60m to settle lawsuit by Epstein accusers - latest updates

Jeffrey Epstein was a Deutsche Bank client from 2013 to 2018 - New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75m (£60.1m) to settle a lawsuit by women who say they were abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and accused the German bank of facilitating his sex trafficking.

The agreement resolves claims filed last year in New York by an anonymous woman on behalf of herself and other accusers, alleging Deutsche Bank did business with Epstein for five years knowing he was engaged in sex-trafficking.

Epstein had been a Deutsche Bank client from 2013 to 2018. He died in August 2019 in jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, in what New York City's medical examiner called a suicide.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to discuss the agreement, but referred to a 2020 statement in which the bank acknowledged error in making Epstein a client.

He also said Deutsche Bank has invested more than €4bn to bolster its controls, processes and training, and hired more people to fight financial crime.

David Boies, one of the accusers' lawyers, said in a statement that Epstein's abuses "could not have happened without the collaboration and support of many powerful individuals and institutions. We appreciate Deutsche Bank's willingness to take responsibility for its role."

PM unveils £18bn of Japanese investment in Britain

Rishi Sunak has announced £18bn of new investment by Japanese businesses in the UK.

The agreement covers mostly in clean energy, as well as a bilateral "semiconductor partnership" aimed at boosting supply chain resilience amid fears over Chinese interference in Taiwan.

The "Hiroshima Accord" seeks to deepen economic, security and tech cooperation between the two countries, Mr Sunak said as he landed in Japan ahead of the G7 summit.

Stress testing and strengthening supply chains are a key aim of the leaders in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, with their reliance on chips from Taiwan high on the agenda. The UK will unveil its long-awaited Semiconductor Strategy tomorrow.

Mr Sunak said he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are "closely aligned on the importance of protecting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and defending our values, including free and fair trade".

Trading house Marubeni Corporation and its partners intend to invest some £10bn in the UK over the next decade, largely in offshore wind.

Sumitomo Corporation will invest about £4bn in offshore wind projects off the coasts of Suffolk and Norfolk, while Mitsubishi Estate and Mitsui Fudosan will invest £3.5bn to build affordable housing and office space.

The Prime Minister steps off a Japanese aircraft carrier and inspects a guard of honour ahead of the G7 Summit - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Deutsche Bank settles with Epstein victims as JPMorgan lawsuit continues

Deutsche Bank agreed to the £75m (£60.1m) settlement after US District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled in March that the lawsuit filed by an anonymous victim may proceed against it, as well as a separate but nearly identical suit filed by another victim against JPMorgan Chase.

It was not immediately clear how the lender’s settlement might affect JPMorgan, which faces larger lawsuits by Epstein's accusers and by the US Virgin Islands, where the financier had a home.

Epstein was a JPMorgan client from 1998 to 2013, a period when he allegedly trafficked many more women and girls.

Court papers have outlined many details about the bank's alleged ignoring or turning a blind eye to Epstein's activities.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It is separately suing Jes Staley, a former private banking chief who had been friendly with Epstein, to help cover its losses in the two lawsuits it faces.

Staley is also a former Barclays chief executive. Tesla's Elon Musk is among those who have been subpoenaed in the JPMorgan litigation.

5 things to start your day

1) Brussels tariffs are endangering net zero, carmakers warn | Crackdown on imported batteries is happening too fast for industry to prepare

2) Starmer vows to wage war on property-owning ‘blockers’ preventing new development | Labour leader promises to redesign planning rules to unlock explosion in housebuilding

3) Andrew Bailey admits Britain is suffering a wage-price spiral | Bank of England governor signals UK faces a longer crisis than expected in battle to tame inflation

4) Barclays to hire 200 traders in Paris as City struggles after Brexit | French capital closer to becoming Europe’s main trading hub as banks expand presence

5) Working from the office must be the 'default', says Hunt | The Chancellor fears British businesses would struggle to generate new ideas if employees were allowed to work remotely indefinitely

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on on hopes US political leaders can reach agreement to avoid a potentially disastrous default on government debt.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6pc to 3,302.46 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1.5pc to 30,533.64. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.3pc to 19,807.06.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.6pc higher at 2,509.30 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.6pc to 7,239.60.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also rose.

It comes after Wall Street stocks rallied on Wednesday on hopes for an agreement on the debt ceiling crisis after both President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they are confident there will be no debt default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.2pc higher at 33,420.77. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2pc to 4,158.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.3pc to 12,500.57.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.56pc.

