Deutsche Bank Debt Trading Slumps in Setback for CEO Sewing

(Bloomberg) -- Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s sweeping revamp of Deutsche Bank AG failed to arrest a slump in revenue, led by declines in one of its areas of traditional strength: fixed income trading.

Germany’s largest lender, reporting its first results after deciding to exit equities trading and slash a fifth of the workforce, saw earnings from trading debt securities and currencies drop 13%, compared with gains at all big Wall Street peers. Revenue from its remaining businesses fall 4% with the corporate bank being the only core unit to post growth. The retail bank, investment bank and asset management unit all shrank.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is trying to reverse years of revenue contraction, low profitability and a share slump that’s raised concern about the lender’s future. He’s exiting unprofitable businesses and focusing on traditional strengths, such as the corporate bank. But the former unit faces headwinds from competition and negative interest rates in Europe, while the bank is struggling to regain market share in debt trading after years of piecemeal cutbacks.

The new strategy announced by the 49-year-old CEO in early July marked the biggest cutback to the investment bank since Deutsche Bank built up the business the 1990s. While top shareholders and regulators have signaled support, the shares have barely budged as many analysts warn of high execution risks. The bank already had to walk back a revenue target after a slowing economy made it unlikely that interest rates would start to rise.

Among the bright spots in the report, the corporate bank, which sells risk management and trade finance products to large companies and is a key focus of Sewing’s, saw revenue increase 6% last quarter. The business of advising companies on deals and raising capital reported a 20% jump. The DWS asset management unit saw 6.2 billion euros in net inflows in the quarter, though that wasn’t enough to prevent a decline in revenue.

But Deutsche Bank lowered the outlook for its largest unit, saying the private bank will see slightly lower revenue for the full year, after previously guiding that it would be unchanged. The bank said the drop in core revenue reflected headwinds from the restructuring, the global economy and lower interest rates during the quarter.

In rates trading, which is part of the investment bank, and in emerging market debt, Sewing said he expects a stabilization soon.

“We are investing in these businesses, for example in electronic trading, and our momentum has been very encouraging recently,” the CEO said in a message to employees.

The performance in fixed-income trading compares with a gain of about 10% reported by the large Wall Street peers. Among European investment banks, the results were uneven, with Barclays Plc posting a 19% gain while HSBC Holdings Plc saw a 21% slump in revenue from that business.

The division that trades fixed income securities was left largely unscathed in July, though the bank flagged at the time that it still wanted to scale back the business of trading interest rate securities. Deutsche Bank is currently putting the finishing touches on a review of the unit, Bloomberg reported this month, and considers cuts of at least 10% of staff in the business.

In rates trading, investors buy and sell products such as government bonds and derivatives to profit or protect themselves from macroeconomic developments that affect interest rates. It’s distinct from credit trading, where participants buy and sell debts and derivatives to wager on a company’s ability to repay loans.

As part of the exit from equities trading, Sewing moved assets from that business to a separate unit where they’re being sold or wound-down. He has sold the bank’s hedge fund assets to BNP Paribas during the third quarter in a deal that will unfold over several years, and he’s auctioned off various portfolios of equity derivatives.

