Deutsche Bank Rides Debt Rally as Sewing Leans on Traders

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Deutsche Bank AG joined Wall Street peers in riding a surge in fixed income trading last quarter, giving a boost to Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing as he leans on the investment bank to help restore growth.

Income from buying and selling debt rose 31% from a year earlier, almost twice what analysts polled by the bank had predicted. While it couldn’t quite keep up with combined gains of more than 60% at the five biggest U.S. investment banks, the rebound adds to signs of stabilization half a year after Deutsche Bank embarked on its biggest reorganization in decades.

The fixed-income unit, the target of cutbacks in the past years, has moved to the forefront of Sewing’s restructuring plan as low and negative interest rates hamper efforts to make more money from lending. Two units at the heart of the CEO’s strategy -- transaction banking and German retail -- saw revenue contract in the fourth quarter. For now, though, Deutsche Bank said it’s optimistic that the momentum in trading at the end of last year continued into 2020.

“The market conditions, generally speaking, have continued that favorable trend,” Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in an interview. “We’re cautious about predicting a quarter when you’re a month in, but we are gratified to see that the markets and our businesses carried their momentum into 2020.”

Deutsche Bank announced earnings before the start of regular trading in Frankfurt. The stock has gained 15% so far this year, the best performer among the large European lenders, though it remains more than 90% below its peak before the financial crisis.

Sewing in July announced the biggest restructuring in two decades, with plans to cut a fifth of the 90,000 strong workforce and exit the business of equities trading. But a key pillar of his strategy -- a renewed focus on providing financing to corporate clients -- was undermined when hopes for higher interest rates reversed just weeks into the plan, forcing the lender to rely more on the investment bank.

First Glimpse

Deutsche Bank’s result give a first glimpse of how the large European investment banks did last quarter. U.S. peers reported double-digit growth in fixed-income trading for the period, with Morgan Stanley’s 126% increase topping the group. UBS Group AG, the first of the European firms to report earnings, saw debt trading increase about 16% last quarter. It has a much smaller fixed income operation than Deutsche Bank.

Here are some of other highlights:

Core revenue increased 5% to 5.29 billion eurosCET1 ratio unchanged at 13.6%Transaction banking revenue down 6% at 942 million eurosGerman retail revenue down 7% at 1.21 billion euros

Much of the increase at U.S. firms was driven by buying and selling of government bonds, known as rates trading, as well as securitized products, areas Deutsche Bank has cut back or exited, said Ram Nayak, who oversees fixed income trading at Deutsche Bank.

“We have an excellent U.S. rates offering and a strong U.S. client franchise but it is materially smaller than our U.S. peers –- by design,” Nayak said. “Our market share is definitely beginning to stabilize and come back. You can see that in our client volumes.”

Fifth Loss

For the full year, Deutsche Bank reported a shortfall attributable to shareholders of 5.72 billion euros, reflecting the cost of the restructuring. That’s the fifth straight year the bank ended up in the red, with combined losses now amounting to 15 billion euros. By comparison, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a profit of more than $36 billion last year alone, the most of any U.S. bank in history.

To help lower costs, Sewing is trimming the bonus pool at the investment bank by about 30%, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month. The bank is also postponing annual pay increases by three months to April 1, and the management board has offered to forfeit some of their bonuses. For the CEO, the question of compensation is particularly acute this year as he tries to persuade top rainmakers to stay and defending market share in the investment bank.

To contact the reporter on this story: Steven Arons in Frankfurt at sarons@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Christian Baumgaertel

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.